The story behind the legalese of right to bury foetus younger than 26 weeks









. Picture: Flickr.com Pretoria - Sometimes the clinical language of the law masks the very real human emotions around the issue being argued. This was the case again last week in a constitutional challenge brought by the Voice of the Unborn Baby. The organisation wants an order to establish a parent’s right to bury a foetus that is younger than 26 weeks. As things now stand, parents who lose a foetus younger than 26 weeks do not have the right to bury or cremate the remains. It is regarded as medical waste and disposed of, alongside all other medical waste. I listened to two days of argument in which the law was analysed.

But I have decided to share the story of a reader whose ordeal goes beyond the law and to the core of the issue: “Recently I fell pregnant. It was the happiest day of my life as this was a first for me. I have suffered many traumatic family losses, which made this little life growing inside me that much more special.

“At 12 weeks I was diagnosed with placenta previa and suffered with on and off bleeding, which is normal for the condition. But the bleeding was masking a slow leak of my amniotic fluid, which we only realised at week 18.

“I went on to bed rest, hoping that I could protect my son’s life. Yes, I found out that my baby was going to be a boy. At week 20 I was told that Rupert wouldn’t survive to term.

“Yes, I named my unborn baby already because he was very much a viable, living baby growing inside me. I had bonded with him and I was devastated that I would have to undergo induced labour and give birth to my baby who was still moving inside me.

“I had to undergo an emergency caesarean section. This day will mark the most traumatic day of my life. I couldn’t face my late son’s little face and body and didn’t have the strength in me to say goodbye to him.

“My mom knew this would be something I may regret one day.

“While I was asleep, she went to say goodbye to him. He was wrapped in a soft blanket with a peaceful look on his face. She said a prayer for him and told him how much we loved him.

“But she couldn’t just leave things there. She knew what would happen to him when she left. She asked the nurses if they could do little prints of his perfect fingers and toes so that I could see what they looked like and to keep as a special memory. They did this for me.

“My baby, who may not have been legally deemed viable, was very real to me. My mom then talked to the nursing staff which eventually escalated it to the head of the hospital. What she was asking for had never been done there before.

“She asked if we could take my son to be cremated so that we could scatter his ashes at the same beach, alongside my brother’s and father’s ashes.

“After jumping through hoops and getting the support of the hospital head and getting affidavits to transport my son, I received his ashes. That was the second hardest day of my life, but also the day I began to heal as I could say goodbye the way I wanted to.

“I am sharing this story, because this is something that all mothers should be given the option to do. Your baby, no matter how young, small and underdeveloped he or she may be, is and will always be your baby, your precious child.”

The legal issue is meanwhile in the wise hands of Judge Nomonde Mngqibisi-Thusi, who said she wanted to go through all the legal submissions before giving her judgment early next year.

Pretoria News