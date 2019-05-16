The highlight of an art auction next week is a full-length bronze maquette of the larger sculpture depicting Paul Kruger on Church Square, Pretoria. Its value is estimated to be between R2.2-R3.2 million. Also on sale are paintings by well known South African artists.

Pretoria - The Paul Kruger monument which has stood on Pretoria’s Church Square since 1956 is well known to locals and tourists alike, but it turns out it is not the only one. Aside from this large sculpture of Kruger and four Boer soldiers, commissioned by Sammy Marks, a friend of the Boer leader and president of the former South African Republic, there is a marquette - or scale model - showing Kruger in the same pose with top hat, presidential sash and holding a cane.

This bronze miniature is valued at R2.2-R3.2million in the catalogue for an auction of Modern, Post-war and Contemporary Art being held by Strauss &Co.

The catalogue describes how a chance finding in the State Archives by Gerhard de Kamper - the chief curator of collections at the University of Pretoria - revealed that the sculptor, Anton van Wouw, used more foundries than was previously thought to cast works, including two more in Italy, than the three he was known to use - with others in Germany, the Netherlands, England and South Africa.

In this sale, for the first time, Van Wouw castings from at least six different foundries go on show together - the marquette for the Paul Kruger sculpture, as well as Leemans the Postman, The Accused, Bust of Louis Botha, Bust of Jan Hendrik Hofmeyr (“Onze Jan”) and Self Portrait.

The Louis Botha bust is one of three known bronze castings of this bust, with the other two belonging to Parliament, while that of Hofmeyr is believed related to the commission Van Wouw received to create a statue of Hofmeyr for Cape Town’s Church Square.

The sale notes give interesting insight into the Kruger monument’s history, noting that to win the commission, he set to work on a small scale model to present to Marks, Kruger and city officials.

His concept was ambitious and in the spirit of public monuments in Europe, with Kruger standing 4.2m tall atop a pedestal and the four armed soldiers at half that height, crouching below.

Van Wouw modelled the large figures in Rome but their delivery was halted in Delagoa Bay because of the Anglo-Boer War, with the Boer soldier sculptures later sent to England.

It was only after Kruger’s death that Jan Smuts facilitated their repatriation to South Africa.

In 1925 “the four soldiers were finally reunited with their general” and all were installed together outside the old Pretoria railway station.

The marquette of Kruger, which stands just over 1m tall, was the only casting made before the plaster was destroyed.

It was exhibited in Pretoria in 1904, but was purchased by Sir Ernest Oppenheimer who donated it to the Rand Club where it stood at the entrance to the bar for decades.

A condition of sale is that because of its historic importance, it may not be exported.

The live auction is at The Wanderers Club, Joburg, on Monday at 7pm. To find out more, go to www.straussart.co.za or call 0117288246.

* Watch Dr Alastair Meredith talking about the Van Wouw lots: https://we.tl/t-ksG0OsTvWE

