The tribulations of Stevens Mokgalapa









THE Tshwane project has gone horribly wrong for mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, pictured with former MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge. He is on special leave while Senkubuge resigned in the middle of a sex scandal involving the two municipal leaders. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Beleaguered Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa came into office as a man with good intentions to accelerate the pace of service delivery to communities. He took over the reins at a time when service delivery had taken a serious knock due to a frosty relationship between former mayor Solly Msimanga and his city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola. The bone of contention between Msimanga and Mosola stemmed from a multi-billion rand contract irregularly awarded to GladAfrica in 2007, purported to assist the City with the rollout of infrastructure projects. Mokgalapa, who took office in February, terminated the contract. Using the tagline moshomo o tshaba diatla (more hands make light work), he successfully projected himself as a hands-on mayor. But he was partly bedevilled by allegations of sexual impropriety implicating him and former roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge. The DA reacted by placing him on special leave. Senkubuge resigned at the height of the negative reporting about the alleged sexual intimacy and her questionable citizenship status, which is still a matter of police investigations.

Many would like to believe the sex scandal characterised the story of how he fell from grace after nine months in office. However, opposition parties cited his neglect of service delivery in many areas as the straw that broke the camel’s back.

The poor quality of water in Hammanskraal was a case in point in the EFF’s books, especially when they gunned for him to be ousted by a motion of no-confidence.

Constant power outages in Laudium, Atteridgeville, Mamelodi and Soshanguve were among the reason why the EFF wanted Mokgalapa to go. The ANC also called for him to go, mentioning an apparent collapse of the state of service delivery in regions 5 and 7. In addition, the EFF expressed concern that Mokgalapa failed to consult with the party on crucial political governance issues.

For the first time since the 2016 municipal polls, the EFF refused to support the tabling of the R39billion budget tabled by Mokgalapa in May.

However, the budget was passed with 156 votes after it received nods from the ANC, DA, Cope, the PAC and the ACDP.

In July Mosola agreed to part ways with the City, fuelling speculation that he had received a R7million golden handshake. During his stay at the municipality, he was also blamed for allegedly forging Mokgalapa’s signature by authorising a trip to China for officials to attend a climate change conference.

A peeved Mokgalapa cancelled the trip and gave Mosola a dressing down.

The ANC filed an urgent application in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, to reverse the alleged arrangement, but the court struck it off the roll.

Mosola’s departure saw the appointment of Lorette Tredoux as the acting city manager for three months. The City’s executive auditor Moeketsi Ntsimane was also appointed as acting city manager for three months, but his legitimacy in office came into question.

In November calls for Mokgalapa to go intensified with the ANC and EFF joining hands to oust him through motions of no-confidence.

However, he survived the EFF motion when speaker Katlego Mathebe dismissed it. She said the reasons provided by the EFF to support its motion, such as the unsatisfactory quality of drinking water in Hammanskraal, suggested a misunderstanding of the mayor’s prerogatives.

The ANC’s motion was not heard after all its councillors walked out in protest against Mathebe’s ruling. The meeting collapsed because there were only 90 councillors left behind and they did not form a quorum.

It was during the same council sitting that a decision to grant Mokgalapa’s two-month special leave was overturned by councillors, who wanted him to reapply for 30 days leave.

On December 5, a special council sitting was convened to remove Mokgalapa and Mathebe from office.

The outcome of the sitting saw Mokgalapa being voted out with 110 votes cast by the EFF and ANC councillors, while DA councillors abstained.

Mathebe was also voted out by 110 votes amid protests from the DA that the meeting was illegally convened.

Deputy director of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Willy Bila was called on to preside over the election of the acting speaker.

He said he was empowered through Section 36 of the Municipal System Act to preside over the election of acting speaker in the absence of the speaker.

That was after EFF and ANC councillors blocked acting speaker Zweli Khumalo from ascending the stage amid allegations that he was drunk.

The DA approached the High Court in a bid to nullify the resolutions taken to remove Mathebe and Mokgalapa.

On Thursday, the court was told the role played by Bila during a council sitting was illegal. Advocate Nick Ferreira, representing the DA, criticised the deployment of Bila to preside over the meeting. “Everything that Bila did was unlawful,” he said.

Judgment in the case was reserved, but the court ruled the suspension of the resolutions to oust the speaker and the mayor remained in force.

Pretoria News