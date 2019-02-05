COACH from 'The Voice' Francois van Coke with the 26-year-old singer Camille Bruyns at Menlyn Park mall. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

SOME deserve the spotlight for their melodic abilities, but others are better off singing in the shower. But be that as it may, that did not stop Pretoria hopefuls from putting on a spectacular show during The Voice SA activation at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre at the weekend.

After sifting through thousands of singers it was down to three, and coaches Lira and Francois van Coke had a tough task choosing their star.

Eventually Camille Bruyns, 26, won their hearts with her angelic voice.

Bruyns said this was her first time auditioning. “My friends and family told me to enter, but I never had the courage,” she said.

She said growing up she enjoyed dressing up and singing for her a family. She won a DStv decoder and goodies.

M-Net spokesperson Nyagunda Ngwenya said the turn-out at Menlyn was overwhelming and exceed their expectations. “The people in Pretoria are a great sport; win or lose they know how to put up a great show.”

Ngwenya said the activation was used to promote the show while scouting for talent. The next activation will be at Cresta Mall in Joburg next Saturday with judges Riky Rick and singer-songwriter Riana Nel. Sakhile Ndlazi