There are no billing problems, City of Tshwane insists









Consumers often turning to court to force the municipality to switch on their power. Picture: Henk Kruger / African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - While residents are forced to turn to the courts as a last resort to have their power switched back on following billing problems, the City of Tshwane is adamant that it does not have billing problems. “Invoices are issued monthly and queries are attended to on a daily basis,” said City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo. But the roll at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, paint a different picture, with consumers often turning to court to force the municipality to switch on their power. This month a Nelspruit attorney, who was sent from pillar to post for six years by the City of Tshwane, approached the court, saying he had had enough. His utility bill climbed by the day and had reached more than R650 000 for water and electricity, which he did not even have on his smallholding north of Pretoria. Judge Jody Kollapen issued a declaratory order that Johannes van Aard was not indebted to the municipality in respect of any electricity or water consumption as indicated in his hefty bill.

In yet another case this month the body corporate of Uniondale in Sunnyside also called on the law to keep the lights on.

In this case Judge Brenda Neukircher ordered the City to reconnect the electricity supply to the complex. She even went as far as to order that if the City failed to do this, the Sheriff was ordered to take matters in own hands and appoint a qualified electrician to do so.

In this case the chairperson of the complex, Dave Moahlodi, said in court papers that Uniondale’s electricity supply had been disconnected without any warning or a letter of demand.

He said there were two disputes regarding the account lodged with the City.

The metro undertook to investigate the bills and revert back to the body corporate. But instead, the electricity and water supplies were cut off.

The billing dispute included unaccounted for charges that the City added to the utility bill. These extra charges that were added some months ran into hundreds of thousands of rand. One of the examples he gave to the court was the November 2018 bill, where the City loaded an amount of R635 525 on to the account under the heading “miscellaneous charges”.

Pretoria attorney Marius Blom said he had this month summonsed the City in three cases to force it to debate the clients’ bills.

While two of these applications were still pending, he received an order last week regarding a property in Donkerhoek.

The owner of the property Avondson Trust received three different invoices, under three different account numbers for this property regarding rates and taxes.

The trust said it would pay the amount that was actually due, but despite numerous calls to the City to sort out the problem, nothing had happened.

In terms of the court order the City and the parties must meet and debate the accounts. The City may meanwhile not terminate its municipal services to the property until the matter has been finalised.

Pensioner Ansie du Plessis of Bronkhorstspruit has meanwhile taken it on herself to help people sort out their billing problems.

She has vast experience in dealing with officials and she is inundated by fed-up consumers.

Faulty meter readings and non-functional meter boxes were among the biggest problems, she said.

“I have investigated hundreds of complaints since 2012 and in my opinion most of the problems started when the smaller municipalities were centralised.”

Meanwhile, Mashigo said regular meter readings were done in accordance with a schedule. Where there was a dispute, an inspector was dispatched to get the meter readings and the account adjusted accordingly.

Du Plessis said it was a nightmare to try to sort out billing problems. “There are a host of problems, one of them being that the City will not admit there is a problem.”

Consumers first had to settle their bill before disputing it, Mashigo said. The amount disputed would be ring-fenced and all money disputed must be paid.

“Accounts in dispute are secured with a deferral. However, this does not absolve the customer from their monthly obligation for services rendered,” he said.

Mashigo said that once registered, disputes had a time limit of 21 days.

“The dispute section is dependant on various departments to collate the information and to respond to customers.

"If they are not happy with the outcome, they can appeal,” he said.

Pretoria News