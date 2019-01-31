Gaston Sirino fights for possession against Thembela Sikhakhane at Loftus on Tuesday.

“THESE are difficult times,” Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane said after his team’s 28-match unbeaten run in the PSL was ended by AmaZulu at Loftus on Tuesday night. The 2-0 defeat at the hands of Usuthu came a couple of hours after Toni Silva’s scathing open letter to Mosimane was published.

The former Sundowns forward, who failed to make the grade at Chloorkop, labelled Mosimane as arrogant and slammed him for what Silva deemed favouritism in selecting the starting XI.

Three days before Silva’s letter and the defeat to Usuthu, Sundowns were eliminated in the last 32 of the Nedbank Cup by Chippa United which means that the league is the only trophy the Brazilians can win this season in domestic football.

“We knew the battle (before the start of the season),” Mosimane said. “When you go into the battleground and you don’t have room for casualties and soldiers who aren’t going to come back, then you aren’t going for war because you have other people fighting against you.

“You’ve got to accept it and move on. You just have to work on the players’ minds because what you don’t want is to lose the confidence of the players.

“These are difficult times.

“This is when you have to lift the players’ confidence.

“This is when the whole team comes together, and when I am talking about the whole team I am not only talking about the players and the technical team.

“I am talking about everybody, the whole team - management, the board and supporters.

“One team, because these are difficult times. When it’s difficult times, you need all the support.

“We need to support the players, and we also need the support because we are human beings.

“I also need support.”

Even though Mosimane says these are difficult times, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Brazilians. The Tshwane giants are only three points behind league leaders Wits and have two games in hand.

What makes this time challenging is their hectic schedule and a growing injury list.

Sundowns have to put those challenges aside and focus on getting three points from Asec Mimosas who they host at the Lucas Moripe Stadium tomorrow in the third game of their Caf Champions League group stage campaign.

All four teams in Group A, which includes Wydad Casablanca of Morocco and Nigeria’s Lobi Stars, are on three points after two games. Mosimane was confident after the draw that the Brazilians will get six points from their clashes with the Ivorians.

“It’s going to be a difficult game,” Mosimane said.

“You’ve got to break the reinforced defence.

“We’ve got to be strong and be ready to penetrate them, guard against counter-attacks and set-pieces.

“We don’t look good now on corner kicks.

“And you know the west Africans are big boys. We’ve got to really work around the clock to get the better of them. But most of the work is mental, more than physical.

“We can’t say that the team isn’t fit. The team needs a rest more than fitness.

“We also have to be careful on going too hard. We’re like an eggshell at the moment, if you press it too hard it crumbles.

“It might take longer to come back. You could see some of our players are not fresh.

“It’s fatigue. But we aren’t complaining, we’ve been here long enough. One win will give us a good mental edge.”