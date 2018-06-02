Child amputees play football at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital as part of the training on how to use their new prosthetic legs.

Pretoria - Five child amputees from South Africa, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and Mozambique are back on their feet.

They received prosthetic legs at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa on Friday - and wasted no time in taking to the football pitch to kick the ball around as part of the five-day training session on how to use the legs.

Their prosthetic limbs were made possible by Ottobock South Africa, Icexpress Progressive Prosthetics and Jumping Kids. The hospital was chosen because of its orthopaedic centre.

The training was to increase the level of support to children living with lower limb amputations and upskill them in the latest prosthetic products, methods and rehabilitation technicians.

The children, aged 7 to 18, underwent an assessment, followed by the manufacturing and fitment of the running blades.

Double amputee Tebogo Mofokeng, 18, from Winterveldt had received his first prosthetic legs when he was 3.

He was burnt by water at the back of his neck when he was a year old. His mother Sinah Mofokeng saw an usual change in his body; his hands and feet were cramping. She took him to the hospital, where his legs were amputated.

“When I was 6, I told Piet Moopa, the orthopaedic workshop centre manager, that I wanted to play football and he made me narrow prosthetics that I could use at the time. I thank him every day for being there ever since; this man changed my life.

“My love for football will never change. This hospital changed my life; I will forever cherish everyone who was part of my journey,” Tebogo said.

His mother recalled the times she spent in hospital at her son’s side. “When his legs were amputated I thought I would push a wheelchair all my life. I still remember ward 28, where I slept for almost two years. Tebogo was in ward 21.

“I didn’t have an appetite and could not eat. All those memories are gone as I see Tebogo’s smile today and watching him running around with the blades.”

Tebogo founded a football club for children two years ago in Winterveldt. He draws his inspiration from Paralympian Ntando Mahlangu.

Zimbabwean orthopaedic technologist Lovemore Murahwa said he hoped the technology could reach other African countries.

Technicians were asked to nominate a child living with lower limb amputations, and Murahwa invited 7-year-old Anesu Rogoho. The child was hesitant to walk with the blades, but eventually began to move steadily.

“This child was born with a congenital defect, or incomplete body structure; now he is able to do everything by himself,” he said.

Pretoria News