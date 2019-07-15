Pretoria - The 15 July 2019 marks the third anniversary of the coup attempt, orchestrated by Fetullah Gülen, the leader of the terrorist organisation FETÖ, and his disciples, with the aim of capturing the Turkish republic and its democratically elected government. To this day, we remain horrified by the audacity of their attempt, which did not shy away from using lethal military force against innocent civilians, killing 251 and wounding thousands.

Perhaps the most symbolic of them all was that they bombed the national parliament, as an ostentatious attempt to confiscate the will of the people, as well as the presidential complex and the police headquarters.

However, today also marks the anniversary of how the Turkish people refused to submit to this attempt and instead fought for their freedom and democracy. We lament the loss of lives on that night and commemorate our martyrs, while being grateful that our democracy proved resilient.

On this occasion, it is worthwhile to remember how matters have escalated to this extent. The crimes committed on the night of 15 July 2016 was only the tip of the iceberg. It all started under the guise of a charitable education effort. I would like to emphasise this aspect because that is exactly what this organization is up to in many countries. They have and at some places continue to disguise themselves as a benign education movement.

We now understand that this was the first step of an infiltration campaign where children and their parents were recruited with the seemingly innocent promise of a better education and a good job.

These children were provided with academic and financial help, while being heavily indoctrinated. They turned into unquestioning foot soldiers of Fetullah Gülen. They were provided with the answers to entrance exams for prominent schools and later for prestigious government jobs. They were ordered to stay hidden and to infiltrate state institutions. They were told that, to achieve their main goal of capturing the state, they could eschew all ethical, religious of personal beliefs. As civil servants or military personnel, their loyalty was not to the nation or to the state they served, but to some cleric residing in the US.

The organization established media houses to shape the public opinion for and against any person, group or idea. These media houses became focal points of action taken against journalists, academicians, bureaucrats and military officers who opposed them, or tried to expose them. They were lynched and purged.

As the organization grew stronger and became more affluent, it started meddling in business transactions and government tender processes. Laundering enormous sums of money, arranging illegal transfers of cash and other financial crimes became business as usual.

When the Turkish Government finally understood what was actually happening, FETÖ started taking drastic and extreme actions. July 15th happened at a time when the Turkish Armed Forces had discovered and listed most of the so-called military personnel who were actually recruits of the organization and was getting ready to expel them. July 15th was a desperate move to cling on to power and capture the state through infiltration.

In the past 3 years, we have brought many perpetrators of the coup attempt to justice. Over time, more evidence linking this clandestine organization to the night of 15 July surfaced. We are pleased to note an ever increasing awareness on the part of our partners, regarding the security threat posed by FETÖ. Investigations into FETÖ structures and FETÖ operatives are under way in many countries. Global crime apparatus of this organization is shrinking.

After the trauma, we got right back on our feet. Regardless of their political views, Turkish people united against this terrorist coup attempt and as with all committed nations, they could harness the power from within to stand against odds.

Unfortunately, local extensions of this terrorist organization remain active in South Africa, through their schools, cultural centres, companies and a mosque. They hide their true colours by acting like moderate people, while exploiting this wonderful country’s sensitivity towards human rights and tolerance. They do not hesitate to abuse the genuine soft spots of society, while appearing as if they care about noble causes such as human rights, refugees, women and children. They try to position themselves in the same ranks as the victims of political oppression and jump to every opportunity to legitimize their activities. Yet again, I am convinced that the truth and their dodgy objectives will eventually reveal themselves.

Despite these challenges, Turkey-South Africa relations have had a breakthrough in the last 3 years. We now have a broad family of representations in South Africa, including Yunus Emre Cultural Institute, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) and the Maarif Educational Foundation. Numerous Turkish entrepreneurs are looking eagerly to further invest in the South African market, and make trade and business an operational gateway between our people. Turkish Airlines continues its successful bridging of our two countries, connecting three beautiful cities of South Africa to Istanbul every day.

The visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to South Africa in July last year at the margins of the BRICS Summit was indeed a landmark in our bilateral relations, marking immense potential on a variety of areas waiting to unravel. Both sides are on the same page about the need to increase our bilateral cooperation, as well as coordinating our multilateral efforts.

As things stand, we are in full gear towards the Bi-National Commission meeting and we are truly looking forward to hosting Honourable President Ramaphosa in Turkey in the very near future.

We are more than happy to have embarked on a journey that will enhance Turkey - South Africa relations. This will be a natural step forward, commensurate with the ever increasing levels of social and trade relations between our countries.

H.E. Elif Çomoğlu Ülgen

Ambassador of the Republic of Turkey in South Africa

Pretoria News