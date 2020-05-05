Third suspect arrested in R53 million theft from City of Tshwane

Pretoria - The net is closing in on the alleged perpetrators of the theft of R53 million from the City of Tshwane municipality, after a third suspect was arrested on Monday. Hawks national spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi said: "A 45 year old suspect was arrested in Ntuzuma (near Durban) on Monday after he was linked to the theft. His arrest brings to three the number of suspects that have been apprehended thus far." He said the suspect appeared at the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Monday and was remanded in custody until his next appearance May 11 at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in Pretoria. The second accused Nkosinathi Sithole, 44, was caught on Friday in Durban and had already appeared at Empangeni Magistrate's Court, where he was charged with money laundering and corruption. He was also remanded in custody pending his next appearance on May 11 in Pretoria, where he is expected to apply for bail.

On December 18, the police arrested the first accused Ivo Gunter Wegrostek, 62, who would appear again in court on May 21.

Wegrostek was subsequently released on R100 000 bail under strict conditions that he won't travel abroad and must report at the Douglasdale SAPS daily.

In addition, he was ordered to hand over his Austrian and South African passports.

Mulaudzi said "relentless efforts by the National Clean Audit Task Team of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation has led to the arrest of a third suspect in relation to the R53 million from the City of Tshwane Municipality corruption, fraud and money laundering investigation".

According to the police, the alleged perpetrators siphoned off millions of rands from the city's bank account on August 30 last year.

The money, which was earmarked for the National Fund for Municipality Workers, was allegedly laundered from a company called SAGOLD (Pty) Ltd into several businesses as well as local and international bank accounts of the first accused's relatives.

The Assets Forfeiture Unit, which have been roped in the investigation, managed to freeze at least R400 000 in the matter.



Pretoria News