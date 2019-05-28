STUART BAXTER has included nine players from Sundowns and Pirates BACKPAGEPIX

MATTHEW BOOTH believes that the Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players in the Bafana Bafana squad will be key to South Africa doing well at the Africa Cup of Nations. Coach Stuart Baxter has included six players from the PSL-winning Brazilians and three from runners-up the Buccaneers.

Booth says he is impressed by the squad’s make up and anticipates a good tournament for Bafana.

“I think the Bafana team has got a backbone and character now,” Booth said at the national finals of the Africa-Fives at the weekend in Centurion.

“I quite like it because it’s something that we’ve been lacking in the past.

“The fact that Sundowns and Pirates players have played in the continent (Caf Champions League) a number of times now is good for the national team.

"Add to that the fact they’ve had a fairly good domestic campaign bodes well for Bafana. Their experience and confidence should run off on the rest of the players in the squad.”

The man who has captained the SA Under-20, U23 and senior national teams, voiced his concerns about the inclusion of two uncapped players in the preliminary squad yet to trimmed down to 23.

Baxter has called up Nikola Tavares and Joel Untersee for whom Safa had to first get local passports.

“Throwing them in the deep end without having them played (in the qualifiers) is a little bit of a risk,” Booth said.

“Other than that I am happy. I feel a little bit sorry for Vincent Pule (who didn’t even make the provisional squad). He is one of the players that stick out in my mind who I feel should have made the cut.”

Bafana are in Group D of the 24-team tournament alongside Cote D’Ivoire, Morocco and Namibia, and will be out to progress to the knockout stages.

While he hopes and believes Bafana will make it out of their group, Booth tipped Morocco to not only-prevail in the round robin phase but in the entire tournament as well.

“If you look at their players who are based in Europe, a lot of them are in form,” Booth said. “I don’t know the members of the squad to the tee, but they’ve also had a good run on the continent.

"I’ve just a gut feel that they are going to do well.”

That Morocco are coached by two-time Afcon winner Herve Renard of France should make them one of the favourites.

But with SA’s best midfielder Hlompho Kekana and PSL Footballer of the Year Thembinkosi Lorch in their squad, Bafana have it in them to go all the way.