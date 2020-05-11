This is not yet the time to reopen schools - union

Pretoria - The Department of Basic Education should refrain from reopening schools and kindergartens until it can ensure 100% safety for pupils and staff. The National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers said “it believes the coronavirus pandemic is far from over”. The union said if the department was serious about saving the 2020 academic year, it should first figure out how to safely reopen the schools and early childhood development centres. It said the government needed to focus on the health, well-being and emotional resilience of the learners and workers. According to the union, parents had spoken of their fears about sending their children back to school, even if a phased reopening of classrooms was introduced.

Its spokesperson Kagiso Makoe said: “Anything that risks connecting Covid-19 between households that are currently isolated from each other should be approached with caution.

“Any decision about schools should also take into account South Africa’s level of infection and the ability to detect and respond.

“Teachers, support staff, pupils and their families must not be used as an experiment and it would be negligent for any government to ignore scientific evidence and thereby endanger lives.

“If schools reopen, the education system needs about 3million masks, especially for those in lower grades who won’t like to wear them for too long,” Makoe said.

“This health protocol cannot be applied as it is, especially in nursery schools as teaching is based on the handling of objects.

“If teachers have to disinfect objects each time a child has handled them, it’ll be impossible, more especially for schools without such adequate facilities to fight the virus.

“When children eventually return to the classroom, the school schedules will need to be re-fixed.

“Methods to limit infection could include much greater spacing between desks, alternate attendance by pupils on different days or times of the day, and allowing only one class at a time into the playground.”

Makoe said there was no clarity as to how physical distancing would or could be carried out in schools.

“While we all want to see a return to some sort of normality, it’s early to talk about a return date. The union remains concerned about its own members’ safety, as well as the common sense of carrying out hygiene measures with learners.”

The union noted that the government needed more time to establish what effect the loosening of the most restrictive measures in schools would have on the progress of the pandemic before it began on a further easing of the shutdown.

“Schools can only operate safely if there are important operational changes in place to ensure effective social distancing, as well as strong hygiene routines and appropriate personal protective equipment where required,” he added.

Meanwhile, the department said measures to make schools safe if and when they do reopen would be communicated to the Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, once they had been finalised.

