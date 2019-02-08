Pieter-Steph du Toit poses with the SA Rugby Player of the Year award at Newlands yesterday.

Winning the South African Rugby Player of the Year award once is an achievement on its own. Bagging the trophy twice in three years is seriously impressive. According to star lock Pieter-Steph du Toit, the first time he won the award was a “great feeling”. This time, though, having won it after making more appearances in his “favourite position”, it feels even better.

After an outstanding 2018 season, Du Toit was nominated alongside another previous winner, Malcolm Marx, as well as Aphiwe Dyantyi, Franco Mostert and Handre Pollard, becoming only the fifth player since 1992 to claim the crown more than once. The others are Bryan Habana (2005, 2007 and 2012), Schalk Burger (2004 and 2011), Jean de Villiers (2008 and 2013) and Fourie du Preez (2006 and 2009).

The Stormers lock was one of the Springbok standouts in a rather bleak 2016 season, and his impressive individual performances saw him scoop the major award for the first time.

He played in all 12 Tests that season - 11 at lock and one at blindside flank - and in 2018, the No 7 jersey became a regular fit for Du Toit under Rassie Erasmus, while he and Steven Kitshoff were the only Boks to feature in every game of last season.

And the more he played in the back row, the fainter the concerning images of the towering presence being exposed around the fringes became.

“I came off the bench a lot in 2016. It’s a great feeling to win the award, but I feel like it was even better this time around,” Du Toit said at Newlands yesterday.

“I had a lot more game time in that No 7 position in 2018. I started a lot and I started for the most part in my favourite position.”

For the Boks as a collective, there probably aren’t a lot of things that can beat a victory over the All Blacks in Wellington.

It’s a coup Du Toit of course mentioned when he addressed the media yesterday, while “becoming more comfortable” among the loose forwards was a personal highlight.

“Beating the All Blacks in New Zealand last year was special for myself as well as the team. Personally, it was a highlight to become more comfortable in that No 7 position,” he said.

“There’s a lot I can improve on. I want to become a stronger ball-carrier and make more linebreaks. I can also do more to secure the ball at the rucks and ensure that the opposition battles to make the steal.”

Full list of winners:

SA Rugby Player of the Year: Pieter-Steph du Toit

Other nominees: Aphiwe Dyanyti, Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert, Handre Pollard

SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Sbu Nkosi

Other nominees: Aphelele Fassi, Embrose Papier, RG Snyman, Damian Willemse

Team of the Year: Springbok Sevens

Other nominees: Lions (Super Rugby), Sharks (Currie Cup)

Coach of the Year: Neil Powell

Other nominees: Swys de Bruin, Rassie Erasmus

Springbok Sevens Player of the Year: Dylan Sage

Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Wandisile Simelane

Super Rugby Player of the Tournament: Aphiwe Dyantyi (Lions)

Other nominees: Malcolm Marx, Franco Mostert (both Lions)

Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Sergeal Petersen (Western Province)

Other nominees: SP Marais (Western Province), Akker van der Merwe (Sharks)

Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Etienne Taljaard (Valke)

Rugby Challenge Player of the Year: Chris Smith (Pumas)

Craven Week Player of the Tournament: Evan Roos (Western Province)

Referee of the Year: Jaco Peyper

Women’s Achiever of the Year: Nolusindiso Booi