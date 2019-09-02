Pretoria - Queues of people spent the weekend lining up to fill buckets and plastic bottles big and small as the city battled to repair a major pipe burst. Carrying her 9-month-old baby on her hip and a bucket in her other hand, while keeping an eye on her other children, Primrose Ndlovu who lives in a flat in Muckleneuk, said she was exhausted from having to walk around looking for water tankers.

Ndlovu said that since Thursday afternoon she had begged neighbours for water as she had a baby and the taps were dry.

Issa Tre, who joined a queue at Barclays Square to get water from one of the tankers dispatched by the city, said he spent most of Saturday morning looking for someone to lend him a container.

“I eventually found a bucket and now I’m standing right at the back of the queue. This is the second trip to get enough for the day.”

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said a burst pipe was reported to the municipality on Thursday, which resulted in a loss of large volumes of water at Fountains, south of the Pretoria CBD

Mashigo said given the seriousness of the situation the city’s Regional Operations Centre and Region 3 management enlisted resources to effect repairs to the one metre pipe. “Water supply will be interrupted in certain parts of the city particularly in Sunnyside, Arcadia, Clydesdale as well as south of the Pretoria CBD. Health facilities, old age homes and embassies have also been affected,” he said.

Mashigo said teams had worked throughout the night on Friday and Saturday to speed up the process to have water restored to residents as soon as possible.

Residents were asked to use the water tankers at Jakaranda Hospital, Muckleneuk Park, Jubilee Park, Sunnyside Methodist church, Mid-City Square, Spuy Street, Johanna Raath old age home, Sunnyside Police station, Steve Biko, Bronberg Church, Marifont and Barclays Square while repairs were under way - with councillors posting updates on social media asking residents to be patient but hoping that by today water would be restored.

