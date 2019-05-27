Pote Human says there is no turning back for his team as they simply have to beat the Blues on Friday. Samuel Shivambu BackpagePix

Bulls coach Pote Human says his team will approach their remaining three matches of the regular Super Rugby campaign as finals to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Pretoria-based franchise suffered a 22-10 defeat to the Brumbies in Canberra on Friday continuing their win-one, lose-one pattern.

The Bulls slipped from the top of their perch in the South African conference to third place, just four points behind the leading Jaguares and a point adrift the second-placed Sharks.

The odds are stacked against the Bulls, who will be looking for their first Super Rugby win in New Zealand in six years. The Bulls have arrived in Auckland for the start of the New Zealand leg of their tour against the Blues without the services of Duane Vermeulen and Handre Pollard.

It has been six years since the Bulls last won a Super Rugby match in New Zealand when they beat the Blues 28-21 in Auckland.

“We can’t afford to lose another game, and we know it is going to be difficult, but we don’t have a choice but to beat the Blues, there is no turning back,” Human said.

“If we want to have any chance of reaching the playoffs, we will have to win the next three games, and two are unfortunately in New Zealand.

“Three finals awaits us; we will have to approach each game like it is a final and make sure we do our best to win the games.”

While the Brumbies have earned a reputation for scoring tries from the driving maul, it was the Bulls that got the rub of the green early on.

The Brumbies changed tact when they realised they could not get any ascendency against a powerful Bulls pack.

“We stopped their maul, and they have been the team with the most tries from driving mauls, and we were well prepared for that then they changed their game plan,” Human said.

“They mauled less and played the ball wide, and that is where we made mistakes on defence.”

A week ago the Bulls’ well-organised defence was a defining feature in their win over the Rebels, but it was absent against the Brumbies as they missed 30 of their tackles.

One-on-one tackles gave the Brumbies easy access across the advantage line with Wallaby centre Tivani Kuridrani carving the Bulls defence with a hat-trick of tries in Canberra.

“We won the game against the Rebels thanks to our defence, and this weekend it cost us,” Human said.