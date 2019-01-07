Angry and concerned protesters barricade WF Nkomo street with burning tyres as they demand that the controversial prophet Shepard Bushiri must leave the Tshwane Event Centre (Pretoria show ground) where his church is situated. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) has confirmed the arrest of three of its members after allegedly burning tyres on Soutter Street during the #BushiriMustGo demonstrations outside the Tshwane Events Centre on Sunday. The organisation’s regional secretary Portia Mokoena said they were arrested leaving a tavern in the Pretoria West on Sunday afternoon.

Mokoena said two members were also injured.

The past weekend saw renewed protests which led to services at the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church, which operates from a site at the centre, being halted.

Three women were killed in a stampede at the church during a regular service on December 28.

Nine other congregants were injured as they ran for shelter during a heavy rainstorm.

The women were identified as Patricia Pringane, Matshila Sarah Mohlala and Lehlogahlo Maria Segodi.

The church has been charged with defeating the ends of justice as the incident was not reported immediately.

Sanco and community members protested outside the church premises at the weekend and called for Bushiri to pack up from “our” Pretoria, and for people to stop praying there.

Mokoena said: “The group was walking out of a tavern when police started shooting at them.

“One of them was shot in the leg, he was able to get into his vehicle and drive away.

Another man who was with the group and injured in the wrist said he got a lift from a passing motorist while the other three were unable to get away,” she said.

Police are yet to comment.

