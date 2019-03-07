Pretoria - Three suspects responsible for the killing of the Matwetwe lead actor, Sibusiso Khwinana have been identified, Premier David Makhura told the family during his visit. Makhura, accompanied by MEC for Community Safety, Sizakhele Nkosi-Malobane called on Sunnyside residents with information to work with the police in order to find the suspects.

He told the family that a “high level” task team has been established to bring perpetrators to book.

“We understand that the only way the family could heal is when they see perpetrators brought to book.

"We are working very closely with the police and I’m going to monitor the investigations all the way,” he said.

He added that Khwinana was a very talented young man who left at a time where the film Matwetwe was hitting the streets with everyone loving it.

He said: “He’s left us when the film made a major breakthrough.

"He was a very talented young man, the country lost a jewel, Soshanguve lost a role model.”

Khwinana’s life was cut short on Friday night during an apparent robbery, while he was waiting for transport in Arcadia.

The 25-year-old rising star from Soshanguve Block M was fatally stabbed in the chest by robbers who took his cellphone.

He was stabbed while trying to fight back. At the time of the incident, Khwinana was with his friend Tebatso Mashishi, who stars alongside him in the hit film.

Police Commissioner, Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela said the community must do their part to assist the police.

“We believe that suspects are not newcomers in Sunnyside, they are known and they frequent that space so we are calling upon citizens to tell us which hole these people are hiding in,” he said.

A memorial service will take place at AFM Hilltop Restoration Centre on Thursday.

