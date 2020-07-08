Three Tshwane administrators test positive for Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Three out of the 10 administrators in the City of Tshwane have so far tested positive for Covid-19. This was announced yesterday after the resignation of the acting city manager, Mavela Dlamini, who cited health reasons for his departure. City administrator responsible for compliance Lebogang Mahaye expressed deep concern over the increasing number of administrators who have contracted coronavirus. The development has resulted in the administrators working from home. Mahaye said the number of infections was gradually rising, and that it was cause for concern when administrators tested positive for Covid-19, “as we are expected to provide leadership and steer the City out of the difficult situation it finds itself in”.

“The nature of the work we do requires us to be hands-on and monitor what is happening, but the rapid spread of this disease is making it difficult for us to lead and manage remotely.

“We have been acting responsibly and observing the golden rules relating to Covid-19, and somehow the disease has managed to find its way into us through direct contact, and has rendered us to self-quarantine and self-isolate,” she said.

She implored everyone staying, working and doing business in the City to continue wearing a cloth mask at all times and to maintain the required physical distancing, use a hand sanitiser with an alcohol content of 60% and above, and to regularly wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

“We would like to urge the City’s employees not to take advantage of our physical absence from work and abscond.

“We collectively have a responsibility to act professionally and provide quality services to the communities we serve.”

She promised that the City would continue to take steps to prevent the virus from spreading further among employees and the people of Tshwane.

“Importantly, we should openly and publicly talk about this dreaded disease in order to destigmatise it. Together, we will fight and defeat this pandemic,” she said.

As of yesterday, the City had recorded 10538 confirmed cases with 464 infections and 72 deaths.

Last month, the southern part of Tshwane House was temporarily closed due to a confirmed positive Covid-19 case.

The City also recently suspended its bus operations to enable the tracing of personnel who came into contact with a bus driver who tested positive. A total of 19 drivers are self-isolating.

The Tshwane metro police department was also hit by the virus, with at least six officers testing positive.

For two days, the Tshwane Fresh Produce Market was closed due to a confirmed coronavirus case, and it was disinfected when it reopened.

The worst-hit areas are the Pretoria CBD and Pretoria West, including Atteridgeville, Laudium, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville and Lotus Gardens.

Yesterday, the SA Municipal Workers Union announced, with what it said was great sadness, that at least 63 municipal workers had succumbed to Covid-19, while a further 4571 were confirmed as positive cases.

“We are greatly concerned that the number of positive cases is on a steady increase, with the most cases registered in Western Cape (3103), Gauteng (557) and Eastern Cape (486). The Eastern Cape has recorded the highest number of deaths (27) followed by Western Cape (15) and Gauteng (11),” the union said,

“We have also noted that the greatest number of employees who have tested positive are from Community Safety (metro police, fire departments and ambulance service); and community health workers and those in solid waste departments.

"We, therefore, call on greater focus from these groups of workers as we believe there is not much being done to protect them.

“As the epicentre of the virus shifts to Gauteng, we are greatly concerned about the health and safety of municipal workers.

“We therefore demand greater compliance with Covid-19 regulations by all municipalities.”

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News