Three Tshwane hospitals identified to admit coronavirus patients

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - The capital city is gearing up for a war against Covid-19, with three of its hospitals identified to admit patients. Kopanong Provincial Hospital in Atteridgeville, Jubilee District Hospital in Hammanskraal, and Dr George Mukhari Hospital in Ga-Rankuwa will soon have permanent wards to increase capacity. Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto will also receive extra wards. This was announced by Premier David Makhura yesterday during a virtual media briefing at which he gave an update on behalf of the Gauteng provincial command council regarding measures to combat the spread of Covid-19. He said the addition of wards would add 800 beds.

“This intervention will help speed up our existing plans to increase capacity in these facilities, using alternative building technology,” he said.

He told Pretoria News that Tshwane District Hospital was among hospitals that had been cleared of patients and declared a Covid-19 facility. He said the province was “not complacent because the journey to the peak is still long”.

“Currently, 101 infected patients have been hospitalised, 15 of whom are in ICU. This means 1.6% of all those infected have required intensive care,” Makhura said.

It came to light during the briefing that Tshwane, as of yesterday, recorded the third-highest Covid-19 infections in the province, with 104 cases, lagging behind Johannesburg with 558, and Ekurhuleni with 161. The total in the province stood at 930.

Makhura said the province’s Covid-19 response plan was based on five pillars - comprehensive health response, food security response, enforcement and compliance measures, economic response and social mobilisation, and social solidarity.

On Wednesday, the DA in Tshwane raised concerns that beneficiaries of food parcels distributed by the government benefited those aligned with the ANC.

Makhura denounced the corruption which threatened to prevent needy families from benefiting. He said there were stringent measures to clamp down on unacceptable behaviour. He emphasised that political intervention must be eliminated in the supply of food to communities.

“Foods are not delivered by councillors or members of Parliament, but by officials who deal with food banks,” he said.

On Tuesday, Makhura visited a food bank in Silverton where he expressed concern that it was likely to run out of supplies in a week.

He announced yesterday that the five banks in the metros and districts had food that would last for two weeks only, while the province provided food to more than 200 000 households a year as part of its food security programme.

“Since the lockdown, we have worked with various social partners to provide food relief to 19 000 households, reaching 98 000 people. On average, we distribute food packages to 2 000 households a day.”

Makhura stressed that food parcels would not be given to everybody, but to households identified by social workers. With regard to the enforcement of the lockdown rules, he said at least 10 126 suspects were arrested for breaking the regulations. Out of that number, 9 624 cases were opened and 7 481 suspects were to soon appear in court.

Makhura expressed gratitude to those who continued to adhere to the regulations.

“We express our full appreciation to the law-enforcement agencies for the continuous efforts to enforce the lockdown regulations and bring to book those who are not complying,” he said.

Pretoria News