Three Tshwane metro police officers test positive for coronavirus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Three Tshwane metro police officers have tested positive for coronavirus, forcing the metro to temporarily shut down their work stations in the inner-city. Spokesperson senior superintendent Isaac Mahamba said the affected employees were two female officers and one senior male officer. He said a senior superintendent, 51, and a female constable, 37, who worked at Number One Madiba Street, tested positive on June 17. "The building was closed for two days to allow for disinfection before staff returned to work," he said. One of the officers was a 31-year-old female constable, who worked at the Mercedes Benz building in Francis Baard Street.

She tested positive on June 22 when she went to a hospital for a medical consultation.

The officer has since been admitted to hospital while the other two officers were in isolation for 14 days.

The Mercedes Benz building would be closed until Friday to allow the City to disinfect it as a safety measure.

Mahamba said the temporary closure was used as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all employees and customers.

Recently, another staff member at the metro police department in Akasia tested positive for the virus.

The staff member, according to Mahamba, was a female administrative officer and has since gone into self-isolation for 14 days.

"The building, where she worked, was also disinfected following the precautionary measures to keep employees safe,"he said.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News