Pretoria - Fingerprints never lie. This was once again proved as a lone fingerprint on a palisade fence sent a house robber to jail for 20 years. While Ben Nkomo could not wish his fingerprint on the scene of the crime away, he instead thought of all kinds of excuses to explain it.

But two judges of the Gauteng High Court, Joburg, rejected all his excuses as lies.

The fingerprint was the only evidence that Nkomo was the robber who broke into a Sandton home in 2013.

He was earlier convicted of the house robbery and sentenced to 20 years imprisonment. But Nkomo took the matter on appeal and gave the judges three possible explanations for his fingerprints being on the scene.

The first was that he worked as a distributor of products for a company and, as part of that job, he was required to walk to many places in search of clients. In the process he touched “so many places” with his hands.

Nkomo could, however, not answer the prosecutor when asked why he would walk past that particular fence and touch it as it was the boundary to an open veld and nowhere near a street.

His second attempt in explaining his fingerprint was that he was a Zimbabwean, and confronted by the police who wanted to see his passport.

As he had “left it at home”, he ran away to avoid arrest.

In the process of running, he “jumped walls” and managed to escape.

But Nkomo could not recall where he had encountered the police.

It was also not third time lucky for him when he said the evidence by the police that his fingerprint was found on the fence was a fabrication by the fingerprint expert in a bid to win their case.

The judges pointed out that this was a fresh fingerprint lifted from the fence the morning after the robbery - even before Nkomo was arrested.

“The evidential value of his fingerprint is very compelling, also because of its location. He failed to proffer a plausible explanation for its presence.” The Hall family of Sandton earlier testified how they were preparing to host guests to dinner on the night of the robbery, when an armed robber walked in. They had a gun pressed to their bodies while the robber demanded money.

About 10 minutes into the ordeal their guests rang the doorbell and the robber fled over a palisade fence at the back of the garden. The fence was the boundary to a municipal servitude area.

The family could not identify the robber and the lone fingerprint was the only evidence.

Pretoria News