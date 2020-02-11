In a CCTV video footage, four men are seen walking into the packed Al Madina hair salon. One of them watches the door while the others try to interrogate a client sitting on a couch.
The incident occurred shortly after 7.30pm on Friday. One of the men held a gun to a child’s head. It is believed they were demanding money, cellphones and other valuables.
In a split second a client getting a haircut noticed the commotion from the wide mirror in front of him and fired two shots at one of the robbers.
This sparked pandemonium as people inside the salon scrambled for safety. The wounded man is then seen crawling towards the door covered in blood, but he loses energy and eventually collapses, presumably dead.