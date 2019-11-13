Ticket-less commuter beaten up after boarding Pretoria train









Pretoria - Boarding a train in Pretoria without a ticket turned out to be a big mistake for a commuter. The man was stomped on and beaten, allegedly by train security officials. The incident took place on Monday morning on a train from Pienaarspoort. In the video, officials can be seen violently handling the passenger, throwing him to the ground and dragging him across the train floor in full view of other passengers, some of whom expressed shock while others took video footage. An employee who witnessed the incident said the violent behaviour towards commuters had been ongoing and was now the norm; some people were dragged to bathrooms and assaulted away from the view of potential witnesses. “The guy they beat up so badly did not have a ticket. Instead of handling the matter amicably when he tried speaking to them, they assaulted him. Even if we report these incidents, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) does nothing.

“It does not even follow up when some commuters complain of the treatment. Those who record incidents of assault or harassment are also targeted and sometimes badly beaten.

“This is nothing new, people are beaten up for the most trivial of things and no one dares to raise the issue so it is dealt with.”

He said he was glad there was video footage because in most cases there was no evidence.

“This time around they made the mistake of beating him up in plain view. That man was not even fighting back. I've never seen anyone being attacked in such a manner for not having a ticket.”

He said Prasa should fire the officials and urged those who had been assaulted or harassed to come forward so action is taken against the cuprits.

“They must be exposed. People who have no choice but to use trains are being abused and get to work late due to incompetence and bad train management all-round.”

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said they were shocked at the “criminal behaviour of staff" displayed on the video. “The matter will be investigated and disciplinary action taken against the employee.”

Pretoria News