The man was stomped on and beaten, allegedly by train security officials. The incident took place on Monday morning on a train from Pienaarspoort.
In the video, officials can be seen violently handling the passenger, throwing him to the ground and dragging him across the train floor in full view of other passengers, some of whom expressed shock while others took video footage.
An employee who witnessed the incident said the violent behaviour towards commuters had been ongoing and was now the norm; some people were dragged to bathrooms and assaulted away from the view of potential witnesses.
“The guy they beat up so badly did not have a ticket. Instead of handling the matter amicably when he tried speaking to them, they assaulted him. Even if we report these incidents, the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) does nothing.