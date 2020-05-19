Tighten noose on abusive partners

Pretoria - As we reach two months of lockdown, we all have to struggle with our own problems in trying to fight the faceless Covid-19 pandemic. But we should spare a thought to those women who are forced to spend all their time with an abusive partner at home. Henda van der Merwe, director of the Christelike Maatskaplike Raad Gauteng East, says their social workers have been extremely busy during this time. Justice Minister Ronald Lamola, during an address yesterday to Parliament on his department's performance plan for the next five years, said the fight against the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide was a priority. During the State of the Nation Address in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the government would amend the Domestic Violence Act to offer better protection to the victims in violent domestic relationships. Lamola now has to tighten bail and impose harsher sentences in cases that involve gender-based violence.

He told Parliament that his department was therefore preparing amendment bills to, among others, the Sexual Offences and Related Matters Act and the Domestic Violence Act. The amendments will include a proposed minimum sentence for offences in terms of these laws.

The minister said his department will continue to roll out sexual offences courts and Thuthuzela Care Centres, part of the joint strategy for the prevention, response and support for rape victims. He also promised that his department would continue in its efforts to establish a Femicide Watch.

While it is heart-warming to hear these proposals, I am not sure whether it would stop partners from being abusive.

For as long as I can recall, the courts have tried to deter them through harsh sentences. Judicial officers have, time and again, repeated the well-known phrase during sentencing procedures that women and children in our country “have a legitimate claim to walk peacefully on the streets”

Intimate Partner Violence is everybody's business and a “societal scourge” which social workers deal with on a daily basis.

Our country's statistics of women murdered by their partners put us in first place in the world - double that of the US. It is a shameful fact indeed.

While some of the crime statistics have declined during lockdown - attributed to fewer people out and the ban on alcohol - Van der Merwe said we have no way of knowing how many partners have been abused (physically, emotionally, sexually) during this time.

“Being confined in the home means a heightened stress level, anxiety, depression and for some even a flare up of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder symptoms. If a partner is abusive, he most likely became worse over the past couple of weeks,” she said.

In her experience gender-based violence is often linked to poverty, mental illness and poor childhood development and places a burden on our healthcare system as abused individuals are twice as likely to need repeated physical and mental help.

As I have attended hundreds, if not thousands of cases in court over the past two decades, I have learnt that abuse is a vicious circle. It is also more than often used as an excuse in mitigation of sentence.

Offenders often call their own psychologists to testify on their behalf that they were abused as children. While some judges consider this as mitigation, others are less lenient.

So, while I am grateful for the plans of the judiciary to tackle this problem with renewed energy, the results remain to be seen.

Pretoria News