Time for society to salute the good men too









Emma Sibanyoni Pretoria - The #BrosDoMatter camapign is a cry from a son to a mother. Women need to acknowledge that it is not the responsibility of men to be friendly, show love as well as be caring and truthful. As women we need to help our partners, married or not. It is both our responsibility and interest as women to make sure we have a respectful and healthy relationship. We tend to forget that men are also humans and face the same challenges, whether it be emotional, physical, financial or spiritual. Not having a job or wealth does not make him less of a man.

In reality, we have women who can hardly perform the duties that are expected of a woman. However, their shortcomings are tolerated.

Yes, we do have responsible men out there who sit down and discuss issues affecting them, issues that eat them inside. But because we always see men as monsters they find themselves lost.

They do not have a platform to discuss issues such as women who abuse men and retaliate through child maintenance claims.

Yes, we have men who make sure there is a balance between parenting and spouses.

These men teach each other ways and possibilities of the best parenting skills, advising each other about how to approach and deal with stepmother and stepfather issues, and how best they can change economic situations.

They make sure that all these can be practically achievable in a marriage or family situation.

This shows us that it’s not every man who is an abuser; it’s not every man who is a rapist, and it’s not every man who sells women as prostitutes.

What we need to remember is that we gave birth to boys who will be men tomorrow, but we don’t give ourselves time to correct all these mistakes.

We always say to our boys that men don’t cry. If this child is not supposed to cry, especially in front of people, how do we expect him to deal with his fears?

Our kids are facing bad elements out there, but we have erected a Berlin wall between us and them.

We need to teach our boys the words for feelings; we need to communicate with them like we do to girls.

.Let us support our boys and men, encourage them to continue to be good in society and help those who are involved in drugs, feel neglected, or are being abused physically and emotionally or raped.

Let us remind them that they matter at all times.

Let us remember a single father who is doing a good job raising his kids.

Let us embrace a boy-child looking after his siblings because the parents have died. Let us thank the uncle who is playing father figure to his nephew and niece, and let us not forgot to salute that man who is not blessed with a child, but is raising other people’s kids.

When we do campaigns about taking a girl-child to work, let’s have a project for a boy let’s have a project for a father doesn't have a girl to take to work. Let’s balance the equation.

Our boys are confused because they are not aware of what happened in the past. Let us not correct a mistake of the old regime with another mistake of neglecting our boys.

Let us give our boys a reason to study because they feel like "why do we go to school if first preference is going to be given to a girl?"

Through this campaign it has become obvious there’s a need for more awareness; boys and men are angry, especially the good brothers. And the bad brothers say no one listened to them.

This year the #BrosDoMatter initiative is launching with the aim of reaching out to men of all ages to say “you also matter”.

Sibanyoni is the founder of #BrosDoMatter.

Pretoria News