Time Square Sun Arena tops tourism awards









LEBO Matlala and Henri-Basil Hearne of Time Square's Sun Arena receive the Best 5-Star Event Venue award for Sun Arena during the Lilizela Tourism Awards on Saturday. Jacques Naude African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Time Square's Sun Arena was recognised during the Lilizela Tourism Awards on Saturday. The venue hosted the awards ceremony - during which it was recognised in the Best 5-Star Events Venue category. The event, now in its seventh year, honour establishments and individuals who deliver world class services and celebrate those who contribute to growing South Africa's destination competitiveness. In total, 66 awards under eight categories were handed out to deserving recipients. The enormous arena opened two years ago and accommodates more than 8250 and another 1050 standing. It boasts four hospitality suites - the first of its kind in the country - has the latest sound and lighting, retractable chairs which create space if pushed back, as well as 13-star dressing rooms.

The arena is paperless, and all information is displayed on huge screens.

It can host events such as gala dinners, large-scale conferences, concerts and exhibitions.

The facility's Lebo Matlala said it was their second Lilizela award - they got the first during the provincial category last month.

“We won for the Five Star Events category for Gauteng and now we've actually won it for national. It is a very important thing that we are being valued and recognised in the tourism industry.”

Spokesperson Henri-Basil Hearne said: “We are very proud as the entire team. Obviously we've been working very hard for the last two years since we opened the area. We've put in a lot of hours, everyone worked tirelessly and we are very proud to be recognised."

Forever Hotels in Centurion won a Four-Star Award nationally during the ceremony attended by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane, Deputy Minister Fish Mahlalela and other Members of Parliament.

And the vibe and ambience was nothing short of breathtaking A line-up of esteemed artists like Tim Moloi, Lebo M, Sibongile Khumalo and the Ndlovu Youth Choir dished out amazing performances.

In an effort to recognise the wider tourism industry, nine new award sub-categories were introduced. These are in-hotel conference centre, events venue, function venue, conference centre, meetings, exhibitions and special events, apartment hotel, among others.

Fhumulani Sydney Mikosi of Sydney's African Wild Safaris in Limpopo won an award for Best Nature Guide.

During the ceremony, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane paid special tribute to outstanding tourism businesses, some of which had been beneficiaries of the Department of Tourism's market access and enterprise development programmes.

“Thank you to the men and women who, in their area of work, go an extra mile to ensure that tourists that travel to our country enjoy a memorable experience. Providing real authentic experiences to tourists is what will sustain and grow our tourism sector. All of us should do this cognisant of the fact that tourists have no obligation to choose South Africa as a tourist destination.

“Tourism is a very competitive sector and demands from all of us to offer tourists a distinct, authentically South African and memorable experience so that they can return to our country again and again, or even better entice others to come along with them in their subsequent visits,” she said.

Established in 2013, the Lilizela Tourism Awards are an initiative of the Tourism Department and spearheaded by South African Tourism.

The awards recognise and reward exemplary service among businesses in the local tourism sector, ranging from accommodation establishments and tour operators to scenic attractions and cultural heritage sites.

The Lilizela Tourism Awards are adjudicated through public votes and by a panel of industry judges, and audited by Nexia SAB&T.

For a full list of the 2019 winners, visit www.lilizela.co.za

