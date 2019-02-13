MasterChef Australia’s Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston are in the line-up of culinary stars at Appetite Fest 2019. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - MasterChef Australia judges Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston will be back in South Africa in September, cooking up a storm at the second Appetite Fest. The event, launched in August last year by Sun International at Time Square Arena in Pretoria, was so successful that a second one is set for Pretoria in mid-September.

Time Square general manager Brett Hoppé said the 2018 event had exceeded expectations with 9500 people attending on the Saturday despite the cold weather.

He said this year the fest would be bigger and better, with more food theatre, interactive experiences, artisanal food and drink stalls, food-related items and entertainment.

It will take place at the Arena over three days, from September 13-15, before moving to GrandWest Casino in Cape Town.

He said the three Australian celebrity chefs had been a huge hit with local fans, but the show was also an important place for local chefs - including Siba and J’Something, Bertus Basson and Sarah Graham - to showcase their talents in masterclasses.

Sun International executive chef and co-founder of Appetite Fest Adrian Vaughan said he had been impressed by the quality of the cooking last year and looked forward to the show in September.

