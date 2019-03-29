SOLAR power supply project manager Uwe Kuepker near the Photovoltaic Power Station at the CSIR. Experts believe that by moving to other energy sources, people can alleviate the impact of load shedding. Abigail Moyo

Pretoria - Experts at the CSIR believe the only way out of load shedding is to implement sustainable ways to save electricity. After weeks of in-depth research, the experts came up with reliable scientific advice on how people could alleviate the impact of load shedding.

They highlighted and showcased practical measures that could be used to mitigate the effect of load shedding.

Some of the strategic measures included how to keep households running during load shedding as well as tips on how to save money.

The principal engineer for energy system, Dr Jarrad Wright, said people should consider shifting to other energy sources, as that would benefit the power system and reduce energy costs for their households.

“By moving on to other energy sources, people may have to replace a few things in their households and, for instance, buy new LED lights instead of light bulbs, as well as energy-efficient and smart appliances such as fridges and washing machines.

“People can also look at buying a solar generator and gas tank and consider behavioural changes in their daily routines cooking, washing and cleaning when electricity is not on its peak hours,” Wright said.

Senior engineer for energy systems Johanne Calitz said the main worry was that “we are moving into stage three and four of load shedding, which brought dark weekends and nights".

She said those effects would bring a lot of constraints not only to households, but many businesses which were already suffering to make ends meet due to load shedding.

“It is a good thing that a lot of businesses have moved on to energy-efficiency plans and some have agreements with Eskom to reduce their energy load during peak hours, but they can also look into self-generating as it can help to reduce the day time of the system,” Calitz said.

Wright and Calitz encouraged people to ensure any new appliances they bought had a long-term dimension as well as a verified system performance.

They also emphasised the need to be certain about all the safety, standards and approvals for their household appliances such as fire risk, localised emissions and risk of electrocution.

Susan Steward from Budget Insurance encouraged people to consider long-term planning to reduce their electricity consumption. “A prepaid electricity meter is another effective way to monitor your power consumption and assist with budgeting for power.”

Pretoria News