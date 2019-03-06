File picture: Skyler Reid

Pretoria residents who did not report crime because they did not have faith in the police encouraged criminals to intensify efforts and frequent their area, said Sunnyside police spokesperson Captain David Mavimbela. Mavimbela made the remark following complaints about worrisome criminal activities terrorising pedestrians and motorists in areas like Sunnyside, Brooklyn and Arcadia.

On Tuesday, Pretoria residents told Mavimbela live on radio that they had lost faith in the police because criminals were basically getting away with terrorising law abiding citizens in areas like Sunnyside.

They also claimed that some police officers had failed to act decisively when they complained about crime that just happened.

Mavimbela, however, encouraged people not to lose their faith in the police for any reasons of dissatisfaction.

In fact, unreported criminal activities only gained momentum and led to more people falling victim.

“People should not wait to fall victim before reporting a crime to the police.

Sunnyside attracts a lot of travelers, mainly due to clubs. There are also a number of businesses that operate on a 24-hour basis.

“Street robbers appear to heighten their activities at night and target persons who visit restaurants, clubs and other businesses that remain open until either late or all night.

"Motor vehicle related crimes remain the most frequent of all crimes in the area with theft out of motor vehicles being the most reported.”

“It has also come to our attention that in instances where hijackings are reported, victims are mostly either found seated inside their vehicles in the company of a girlfriend or friends, or hanging around their vehicles with keys in their hands,” said Mavimbela.

Mavimbela said some of the people who complained about the police have never reported crime before and that on its own was a problem. He wished citizens could get into the habit of reporting crime.

Mavimbela showed Pretoria News a letter from a victim thanking the police for managing to track down a foreign national man who swindled R15 000 out of her in an internet advert back in 2016. The woman wrote that she was now more confident in the police and the justice system.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her identity, wrote: It’s almost three years since I opened the case and couldn’t believe hearing that the suspect was found and in police custody.

This brought back hope in me as I had given up on the case.

Cybercrime in our country has taken its toll and I am very happy that the SAPS is capable of dealing with such cases.

I am more confident in the justice system of our country and I want to commend you for the good work and the dedication shown so far.

