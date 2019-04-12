WAR ‘soldiers’ Charlene Tepischnek, Janine Rowley, centre, and Kathy Pistorius

Pretoria - It's a war out there, but there are gallant soldiers fighting it. These are the members of War Against Rape (WAR), and one of their generals is Janine Rowley, who founded the organisation 20 years ago. Rowley was drawn to fight against the poverty, hunger, abuse, rape and child molestation she saw ravaging especially disadvantaged communities, and has been involved in numerous charities and NGOs.

She boldly walks alongside victims of these crimes, the poor and the elderly, supporting them and showering them with love and hope for a better future.

“It is a privilege to work with charities, because to me it is no longer a job but a part of me. It is something that I do with honour and love,” she said, adding that she had, through hard work and dedication, successfully uplifted people with projects including feeding schemes and comfort packs for rape survivors at trauma centres, safety homes and hospitals.

She has been honoured with the prestigious Paul Harris Award from Rotary for her contribution to the efforts of more than 18 charity organisations she serves and supports.

Rowley describes how it started when she experienced, first-hand, an incident of child molestation. “Since then, I decided to take charge and do something about the situation because it is so disturbing to learn about the bad things that children and women come across every day. “What I want is to see organisations like WAR in each and every part of the country, helping people in every way possible.

WAR’s footprint stretches to communities in Tshwane including Sunnyside, Soshanguve, East Lynne, Olievenhoutbosch, Hammanskraal and Hermanstad.

The organisation is well-known as a vehicle of change and makes a difference in less privileged communities.

Charlene Tepischnek, who keeps the books for WAR, said it was a wonderful experience to work for the organisation as it challenged her to do good and change other people’s unfortunate circumstances. “There is always a need to help someone, and it’s something that I can definitely do each day of my life,” Tepischnek said.

Betty Mpangane helps by sewing bags and other items that are sold by Rowley to raise funds for charities that are looked after by WAR.

“I really enjoy my work because I know that everything that I do with my hands can help to feed and care for a child or woman in need somewhere in our communities.”

For the past two decades WAR has comforted, fed, clothed, counselled and uplifted children, women and men in disadvantaged communities, and the organisation is able to feed 500 disadvantaged children every week.

Rowley was also recognised for her hard work at an international level when Oprah Winfrey donated a house for her in Pretoria, which she uses for some of her charity work.

Donations by individuals, companies and organisations have enabled WAR to conquer brokenness and transform fear into active futures, she said, adding: “All I want is for us to be united, giving a helping hand to women and children.

“Apart from food and love, I want people to teach children about the importance of education and encourage them to reach their full potential.”

Pretoria News