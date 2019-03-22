DR JACQUELINE KING, 75, will become the fourth woman in the world to be awarded the Stockholm International Water Prize, the so-called Nobel Prize for water.Water Research Commission.

She will become the fourth woman in the world to be awarded the prestigious Stockholm International Water Prize in August this year. The prize can be considered as the Nobel Prize for water. But Dr Jacqueline King, whose career spans more than four decades, considers herself as an ordinary ecologist.

“I’m a mom of two kids. I also have two dogs whose jobs is to wake me up every morning. I enjoy walking my dogs. I suppose walking is what many people my age do nowadays as it keeps you active,” the 75-year-old said.

But a quick glance at King’s resumé and one quickly realises she is far from average. In 2009 she led an international advisory group appointed by the World Bank and during that time also acted as an adviser to Pakistan’s government in a dispute the country had with India over the Kishenganga Dam in the Himalayas.

She is also the recipient of the WWF Living Planet Award.

Now, the renowned researcher from the University of Cape Town joins previous South African winners such as Professor John Briscoe and the late minister of water affairs and forestry, Professor Kader Asmal, in the global water hall of fame.

Speaking to Independent Media in Pretoria this week hours after she had learnt of her prize, King said her passion had always been to ensure that communities and citizens of countries remain with clean rivers and water for many years to come.

“Our slogan in South Africa, which is one of the driest countries in the world, has always been to ensure that everyone, rich and poor, obtains clean water while protecting the ecosystem and all that thrives in it,” she said.

Her accolade is for a world-acclaimed toolbox which calculates the ecological reserve.

She reveals that it all began when she decided to train her PHD and master's students, later employing two of them, Dr Cate Brown and Dr Alison Joubert. who also work alongside a team of international scientists.

In essence, King’s project entails ecohydraulics, which is the study of the linkage between physical processes and ecological responses in rivers, estuaries and wetlands.

Ecohydraulic modelling predicts how hydraulic conditions in a river might change under various development scenarios.

In layman's terms, King describes it in the following manner: “We model how a river changes if a dam, or let’s say a mall, is built around it. We present solutions on how this river can be restored and present our research to communities and governments.

"Our job is to say 'this is the kind of future you could have if you do this and that'. It allows people to have a voice around the water debate and decide what is best for their future. The hope is that in the decisions made, the rivers will survive."

King’s home life equally represents her passion for creating solutions. She maintains that no water is wasted at her Cape Town home, where she has lived for the past 40 years.

The Stockholm International Water Institute, which receives nominations around the world for the water prize, has awarded more than laureates, but very few have been women.