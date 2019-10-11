Other problems stemming from the municipal system included high call volumes, dropped calls and negative effects on the operational efficiency at call centres.
Fourie said problems have been ongoing and were affecting customer relations management system, occupational health and safety and human resources.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. The City of Tshwane will continue to strive to put the needs of the customers first,” she said.
According to her, plans were under way to address and resolve all the challenges.