A file picture of an elderly customer being assisted at of the City of Tshwane’s customer care centre in Centurion. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Finance MMC Mare-Lise Fourie has apologised to residents for inconvenience caused by ICT system at the customer care centres, resulting in delays in answering calls and email backlogs. Other problems stemming from the municipal system included high call volumes, dropped calls and negative effects on the operational efficiency at call centres. Fourie said problems have been ongoing and were affecting customer relations management system, occupational health and safety and human resources. “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused. The City of Tshwane will continue to strive to put the needs of the customers first,” she said. According to her, plans were under way to address and resolve all the challenges.

“This includes the relocation and integration of all three call centres, filling of vacancies and corrective action to ensure a professional and acceptable turnaround time service to our customers,” she said.

Customers have been advised to use the City’s e-mail addresses found on its website to log service delivery queries related to potholes, meter readings, faulty street lights, traffic lights, water leaks and electricity.

Meanwhile, Utility Services MMC Abel Tau urged residents to use water sparingly due to reservoir levels across the municipality that dropped severely over the past couple of days.

He said the plea was necessitated by some reservoirs, which were at a critical stage.

“This is due to the Rand Water supply meters in the western suburbs which have been restricted by 30%,” he said.

The water demand was high due to high temperatures and the reservoirs couldn’t keep up with the water demand.

Tau said: “Rand Water has informed the City of the planned shutdown of the Lesotho Highlands Water Project Tunnel which began on October 1 and will remain in effect until November 30.

"The tunnel will be shut and drained for inspection and maintenance, thus suspending water transfers into the integrated Vaal River system.”

