Boasting nine distinctions and being in the top 5% in six subjects, Ruan Viljoen told Pretoria News: “Nine distinctions. It was not a piece of cake but it was more about maintaining and getting used to achieving and working towards the marks you want.”
He said he planned to study in Germany and come back to contribute to the country and enhance the tech space in the country as it can still be exploited more for opportunities.
“I would like to be part of the generation that took the country to the next level in terms of technology. There is so much potential for Africans to have their own Silicone Valley.”
Landing seven distinctions and planning to change the medical industry for better was Palesa Ntshwarang.