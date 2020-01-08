Top Curro Hazeldean matric achievers want to change the country for better









Palesa Ntshwarang 7 distintions, Tiego Moropane 5 distintion and Ruan Viljoen with 9 distintions jump for joy outside their school at Curro in Pretoria. Picture: Bongani Shilubane/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Curro Hazeldean High School's top achievers want to change the country for the better using their brains. Boasting nine distinctions and being in the top 5% in six subjects, Ruan Viljoen told Pretoria News: “Nine distinctions. It was not a piece of cake but it was more about maintaining and getting used to achieving and working towards the marks you want.” He said he planned to study in Germany and come back to contribute to the country and enhance the tech space in the country as it can still be exploited more for opportunities. “I would like to be part of the generation that took the country to the next level in terms of technology. There is so much potential for Africans to have their own Silicone Valley.” Landing seven distinctions and planning to change the medical industry for better was Palesa Ntshwarang.

She said she was headed to the University of Stellenbosch to study medicine.

“I just want to heal the world, and fix the issues in the medical system as it is riddled with incompetence and corruption, it needs more passionate people.”

Ntshwarang lost her mother in June and it took a huge toll on her but she managed to cope.

“Prayer is the only way I made it, worked smart and not hard throughout the year and just always looking at the greater scheme of things, obstacles are temporary.”

Tiego Moropane with five distinctions also planned to study medicine with the University of Pretoria.

“I chose to study medicine because I love helping people and due to my dad battling cancer.

“In 2014 he had bladder cancer and in 2019 he had colon cancer. You know when you see someone you love suffering and cannot do anything about it, and feel helpless. I don't want to feel helpless anymore and I would love to help other families.”

He said while doctors were moving he planned to stay and the National Health Insurance on the cusp of implementation shouldn't be about money, it should be about helping people regardless of the pay.

Pretoria News