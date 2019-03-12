Arthur Harrisson and Valentine Saasa, two scientists among the 20 best young scientists who were nominated to represent South Africa at the 69th Lindau Laureate Meeting in Lindau, Germany later this year.

Pretoria - Valentine Saasa and Arthur Harrisson are two scientists among the top 20 best young scientists who were nominated to represent South Africa at the 69th Lindau Laureate Meeting dedicated to physics in Lindau, Germany, later this year. The Academy of Science of South Africa (ASSA), funded by the Department of Science and Technology, annually nominates young scientists to attend the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings which are designed as a forum for young scientists from all over the world to have an in-depth exchange with Nobel Laureates.

Professor Himla Soodyall, executive officer of ASSA, was pleased that 20 South African young scientists will be attending this year’s Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting.

“They have an opportunity to engage with Nobel laureates and other scholars in their field.

“I hope that the young scientists will take advantage of these interactions and use the opportunity to build networks for future collaborative research,” Soodyall said.

Harrisson, from the University of Pretoria, said he was excited and looking forward to the presentations that would be given by Nobel laureates on their groundbreaking research topics.

“I would also really love to meet the 2018 Nobel Prize winners for physics, Gerard Mourou and Donna Strickland, for their outstanding research in the generation of ultra-short optical pulses,” he said.

The 2016 Department of Science and Technology (DST) South Africa Women in Science Award Winner, Valentine Saasa said she felt honoured and overwhelmed to be one of the scientists who would represent the country.

Saasa encouraged young upcoming scientists to work hard so that they can get opportunities to travel the world and grow both academically and professionally in order to make South Africa a well recognised country.

Another young scientist from the University of Witwatersrand, Dr Francis Otieno, said the humbling opportunity was a milestone for his research and that he was ready to learn new and emerging fields of studies from other researchers’ points of view.

“I want to broaden my knowledge from the Lindau Laureate Meeting so that I can fulfil my long-term goal which is to produce as many physics researchers in South Africa as possible.”

The 20 nominated young scientists will join other 580 young scientists from 88 countries who will be participating from June 30 to July 5, along with 42 Nobel laureates in this year’s Lindau Nobel Laureate Meeting.

