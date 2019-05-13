NTANDO Makhubu

Pretoria - After 41 years of existence, the National Press Club has elected its first black female chairperson. Pretoria News’ own news editor, Ntando Makhubu, was this week elected to head the forum, which was founded as the Pretoria Press Club in 1978.

Speaking to the Pretoria News yesterday, Makhubu said she was honoured to have been entrusted to head an organisation which set the tone in journalism. “The fact that I am the first black woman to lead the forum is a milestone, not only for journalism itself but for black women, because it shows that there are no boundaries to what we can achieve.

“There is a famous phrase that says ‘the sky’s the limit’, but I believe we have reached a stage in our lives where we have proved that we can go beyond,” she said.

Makhubu has been a member of the Press Club since her arrival in the city in 2011. She said arriving in the capital, she did not know any social spots, and did not know a lot of people.

“I came into Pretoria News newsroom and there were people who were members of the Press Club. They told me there was a professional social club where I could meet other journalists, sources, spokespeople all in one place.”

She described the forum as a space where public relations practitioners and communication officers, journalists and spokespeople gather and converse once they had let their professional hats down. She said the environment helps in understanding each other’s jobs and responsibilities.

Under her leadership, Makhubu hoped to see more involvement of journalists in the Press Club. And to see this to fruition, she said she, together with her team plan, to reintroduce the club into the newsroom.

“We discovered that newsrooms don’t know that the Press Club exists, so we will go into newsrooms to get journalists to understand that they have this ‘coming together’ space.”

She said the Press Club organised evenings which allowed engagements among journalists and sources. Makhubu said during the sessions, perceptions and stereotypes got broken.

“I would also like to see the Press Club unite journalists across racial divides and media houses. Often you find that media houses have a certain perception of others but I would like to see better communication, understanding and coming together of media practitioners.”

Having been in journalism for more than a decade, Makhubu said there was now a better understanding about journalists and what they did. She said: “Coming from an era where people looked at journalists as an irritation and people who spin lies, I would say there is more media freedom now. There is more tolerance but that is not what we are looking for, we want to be understood and accepted by the community.

Before moving to Pretoria, Makhubu was a health reporter at the Daily Dispatch in the Eastern Cape, where she won numerous awards for her investigative work. She joined the Pretoria News in 2011 as a general reporter, but having the extensive health background she continued her focus in that area.

Six years into the job, she was appointed news editor in 2017.

Pretoria News