MAYOR Stevens Mokgalapa African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa yesterday undertook to go and speak to disgruntled residents who staged protests in various townships yesterday. Residents in Hammanskraal, Mamelodi, Soshanguve, Winterveld and Atteridgeville embarked on protests, expressing dissatisfaction with service delivery.

Asked if he would address issues raised by communities, Mokgalapa said: “I will go there. It is my city and it is my responsibility to go to the people.”

He, however, took a swipe at the ANC, saying it was behind the sporadic protests.

“The government must do what it must do. If the service delivery protests continue and persist until tomorrow I am going to go there. I have been to all the regions in line with the accelerated service delivery programme,” he said.

Mokgalapa questioned the timing of the protests, suggesting they were staged to disrupt his State of the Capital Address, delivered at Tshwane House yesterday morning.

“April 11 was advertised a long time ago. Everybody knows that today is the State of Capital Address. It cannot be one of those things that people decided on April 11 that we are going to shut down Tshwane.”

He labelled the protests as political stunts and condemned acts of criminality associated with them.

“It is a political stunt driven by the ANC. It is three weeks towards the May 8 general elections day. I think it is the last kick of a dying horse. You saw what they did. They came to council and just walked out,” he said.

ANC councillors staged a walk-out from Tshwane House council chamber, saying they wanted to attend to service delivery grievances raised by residents.

ANC caucus spokesperson Lesego Makhubela said: “Councillors of the ANC were called by communities around Tshwane to come and listen to their grievances. That is why we had to ensure that we leave council.”

He said councillors were exposed to the real state of the city during their interactions with communities.

“There (in communities) that is where we got the state of the city, which was about the residents of Hammanskraal still drinking water that is contaminated, causing them cholera. People of Atteridgeville are still very angry about the non-collection of rubbish. Pensioners are complaining about the exorbitant rents they have to pay,” Makhubela said.

EFF Tshwane leader Moaferika Mabogwana said: “There is nothing genuine about what is happening in the townships. It is the ANC thuggery.”

He said the people of Tshwane didn’t have confidence in the ANC, “which has failed in the past 25 years”.

Pretoria News