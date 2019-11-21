Tottenham gamble on Mourinho refinding his golden touch









Jose Mourinho Pretoria - The Premier League may be the world’s biggest sporting soap opera, but the plot twist revealed by Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday would win the admiration of even the finest script writers. The “evil genius” is back, collar turned up on black jacket, strutting into the shiny billion pound home of a club that treasures its self-image as guardians of the beautiful game. Jose Mourinho is not a Tottenham man and has no interest in losing the “right way”: he has won titles in Portugal, Spain, Italy and England by playing to win, with tactics focused purely on results rather than entertainment or aesthetics. Yet one of the many sub-plots to this drama is that Mourinho heads to north London with a major point to prove after an ill-tempered and mostly unsuccessful two-and-a-half seasons in charge of Manchester United where his reputation suffered badly. The irony of taking over at Spurs from Mauricio Pochettino will not be lost on Mourinho.

The Argentine was heavily linked with Mourinho’s job at Old Trafford during his final days at United with many commentators suggesting that Pochettino’s attractive style of play was the perfect antidote to Mourinho’s increasingly dour pragmatism.

There was no shortage of pundits who portrayed Mourinho as yesterday’s man, outdated and outflanked by the younger, fresher more upbeat approach of the progressive Pochettino.

How quickly things change in football, Mourinho must be thinking to himself, but he will also know he is a very fortunate manager to inherit Pochettino’s team.

Because while at Old Trafford he took over a squad that had little identity and needed a major overhaul, he now has the job of improving the results of a team which just a few months ago reached the final of the Champions League.

There is logic behind Spurs chairman Daniel Levy’s decision to entrust the future of the team to Mourinho - Spurs are in need of so many of the qualities that the coach has shown in his career.

The real question is which Mourinho Spurs find themselves with? The energetic and enterprising Mourinho of Inter Milan, Porto and his first spell at Chelsea, or the sullen shadow of himself that appeared at United?

Only one thing is sure - the plot has thickened. Reuters

