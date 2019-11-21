The “evil genius” is back, collar turned up on black jacket, strutting into the shiny billion pound home of a club that treasures its self-image as guardians of the beautiful game.
Jose Mourinho is not a Tottenham man and has no interest in losing the “right way”: he has won titles in Portugal, Spain, Italy and England by playing to win, with tactics focused purely on results rather than entertainment or aesthetics.
Yet one of the many sub-plots to this drama is that Mourinho heads to north London with a major point to prove after an ill-tempered and mostly unsuccessful two-and-a-half seasons in charge of Manchester United where his reputation suffered badly.
The irony of taking over at Spurs from Mauricio Pochettino will not be lost on Mourinho.