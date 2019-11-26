An imbizo hosted by the Re-generation Project at Sun International’s Maslow Hotel Menlyn also heard that enforcing discipline in the classroom has become near impossible.
The event was attended by representatives of schools in Eersterust and Cullinan, the departments of Justice and Correctional Services, Child Welfare, University of Pretoria and Department of Education.
PS Fourie Primary School principal Brighton Nkosi said being an educator meant working in a climate of fear.
“School violence is a multi-faceted social ill and may occur for diverse reasons, one of which is the intake of hard substances such as drugs and alcohol abuse,” he said.