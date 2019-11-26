'Tough to teach when fear, violence rule at schools'









An imbizo heard that enforcing discipline in the classroom has become near impossible. Picture: Wokandapix/Pixabay Pretoria - School teachers constantly face violence and unruly behaviour, which could force some of them to end their careers prematurely. An imbizo hosted by the Re-generation Project at Sun International’s Maslow Hotel Menlyn also heard that enforcing discipline in the classroom has become near impossible. The event was attended by representatives of schools in Eersterust and Cullinan, the departments of Justice and Correctional Services, Child Welfare, University of Pretoria and Department of Education. PS Fourie Primary School principal Brighton Nkosi said being an educator meant working in a climate of fear. “School violence is a multi-faceted social ill and may occur for diverse reasons, one of which is the intake of hard substances such as drugs and alcohol abuse,” he said.

Nkosi said parents had to instil morals in their offspring to help curb the violence at schools. “Parents should bear in mind that teenagers are impressionable. As such, they tend to adopt their behavioural standards from what is obtainable in their households.”

Another educator said that with corporal punishment being abolished at schools, teachers were at the learners’ mercy. “Teachers are not respected. If you spare the rod you spoil the child,” she said.

Teachers at the event agreed that pupils often tested their limits. They also agreed that alcohol and substance abuse were at the root of the problems. Other causes were peer pressure, personality problems, low self esteem and an inferiority complex.

Acting head of social reintegration at Baviaanspoort Correctional Centre Brendon Pienaar said they were working with schools, which included Eersterust, Nellmapius and Mamelodi.

“If left for too long, violence and gangsterism ultimately leads to prison. So we try to intervene at an early stage at schools,” he said. “Parents, communities and NGOs should make concerted efforts to reach out to pupils to properly address issues and the dire consequences of violence.”

Pretoria News