TRANSPORT Minister Fikile Mbalula speaking to journalists at the roadblock. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has welcomed last week’s signing of the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Actby President Cyril Ramaphosa, saying he hoped it would reduce road fatalities. Mbalula was speaking to motorists on the N1 north near the Carousel Plaza during a roadblock yesterday.

Several motorists were arrested for offences including drunk driving, overloaded vehicles and unserviced fire extinguishers.

A taxi driver from Limpopo who was arrested for overloading and trying to bribe traffic officers was nabbed.

TRAFFIC authorities out in full force on the N1 north near the Carousel Plaza yesterday. Several motorists were arrested. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)





Mbalula said he hoped the Act, which will be implemented after it has been promulgated and published in the Government Gazette would reduce road fatalities.

He said the legislation would assist in changing the behaviour of motorists and compliance with traffic laws.

“During the Transport Department’s budget vote speech, this administration made a promise to road users that in the spirit of Khawuleza, we will expedite service delivery and deal decisively with lawlessness on the roads in a bid to drastically reduce road fatalities. The signing into law of the legislation has brought that promise to fruition.

“It has been a long time coming since the amendment bill was developed in 2013. The bill was approved by Cabinet and tabled in Parliament in 2015. Thereafter it was engaged upon by the portfolio committee on transport,” he said.

The Act brings with it new provisions of the road traffic law such as the addition of the electronic serving of infringement documents, setting up of the points demerit system and creation of rehabilitation centres for habitual infringers.

The demerit system will see each driver starting on zero points and earning a certain number of demerit points for each violation of traffic law. Once they reach 12 points, licences will be suspended. If a motorist gets three suspensions their licence would be cancelled, upon which they will have to redo their learner’s and driving tests.

It will also see habitual roadhogs taken off as the demerit points system has edged closer to becoming the law.

But if motorists behave themselves and drive responsibly, they can earn back those points, to be reinstated at a rate of one point every three months, provided one incurred no more points over that period.

Driving with a suspended or cancelled licence will see a driver’s licence suspended for a further year and a sentence of a year's imprisonment.

Depending on the severity of an offence, 1-6 points are allocated. If an infringer has more than 12 points, it will result in the disqualification of the driving licence and three suspensions result in its cancellation.

The Act has been criticised by some organisations, who said the lack of enforcement of current laws and capacity by traffic authorities meant the system would probablyl be ineffective.