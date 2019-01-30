Chief director at the department of tourism, Albert Mafanele in court. Picture: Zelda Venter

Pretoria - Chief director at the department of tourism, Albert Mafanele, on Wednesday relived the nightmare ordeal when he and his family were attacked in their Garsfontein, Pretoria east home in 2017, during which his wife and her sister were stabbed to death. The emotional Mafanele gave evidence in the murder trial of two Malawian citizens, Kondie Mndalawezi and Hassan Musa Phiri, both 37.

The pair are facing 20 charges after they allegedly held Mafanele and his family hostage for several hours in their Mias Street home.

Mafanele, his daughter Olivia Mashele and their helper, Josephine Modika, survived the ordeal, although all of them werestabbed several times.

His wife, Dr Annah Moloto, 43 and her sister, Daphney Moloto, 39, both died on the scene due to multiple stab wounds.

The incident on the night of March 14 2017, shocked the Garsfontein community.

Mafanele told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that he still battled to come to terms with what happened. He became extremely emotional when he told Judge Bert Bam of their harrowing ordeal and the proceedings had to halt several times to give him the opportunity to compose himself.

Mndalawezi and Phiri both pleaded not guilty to all the charges, but they chose to remain mum about their defence.

Apart from murder, they are also facing three attempted murder, 14 theft and one robbery charge.

All the victims were stabbed with knives during the ordeal which lasted for hours.

Mafanele only realised that his wife and sister-in-law had died of their stab wounds after the police arrived on the scene.

The paramedics declared them dead.

He said he was so traumatised by the events that he had to receive counselling.

He told the court he can no longer live in that house and it has been on the market ever since the incident.

A week later the family suffered another break-in when thugs again stole several items.

