Pretoria - Traffic in Pretorius Street came to a standstill when Dis-chem workers marched to the CCMA in the CBD yesterday. The workers affiliated to the National Union of Public Service and Allied Workers sung and chanted as they made their way to hand over a memorandum of demands.

Union organiser in the province Desmond Jeza said their members were being treated unfairly by a commissioner presiding in their arbitration hearings at the CCMA.

He said last year, Marleze Blignaut presided over their arbitration hearing. “While the hearings were under way, we requested to picket. However, Blignaut ruled workers were supposed to picket 50m from their workplace,” he said.

Jeza said it did not make sense that workers had to picket 50m from the store while their fight was with Dis-chem and not other stores nearby; so members picketed at the entrance of the store. As a result, they were dismissed for not complying with picketing rules.

He said when members went back before the commission, Blignaut had appointed a private agency, Labour Elite, of which she was a director, to preside over the arbitration hearing.

“This makes the commissioner a player and a referee in this case which is not acceptable. Hence we are here to request the CCMA to preserve an element of being neutral.

“We want a fair hearing, we want the CCMA to give us a neutral commissioner. It is the CCMA's responsibility to facilitate dispute resolution and be a mediator without taking sides”

Jeza said they had complained that Blignaut was biased and asked that she recuse herself from the hearings, but she refused. In their memorandum of demands, workers demanded the CCMA withdraw the accreditation of Labour Elite with immediate effect, the removal of Blignaut from the hearing and the removal of other commissioners with shares in the agency.

“We further want the CCMA to nullify the ongoing section 188A process at Dis-chem with immediate effect to allow members to return to work.”

The CCMA was given seven days to respond. CCMA convening senior commissioner Morwa Setlago accepted the memorandum.

He said: “We take your demands very seriously and the CCMA is here to serve you.

"Because of this, we cannot afford to have any negative relationship with you because we are an institution which belongs to you.”

Pretoria News