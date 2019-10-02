Transfer of a bride to the groom’s family not vital









File picture Pretoria - The purpose of a ceremony to hand over a bride is to mark the beginning of a couple’s customary marriage and introduce her to the groom’s family. According to the Supreme Court of Appeal, such a ceremony was not necessarily a key determinant of a valid customary marriage. The court confirmed that a couple were married although the bride was never formally “handed over”. Judge Mandisa Maya said the importance of the observance of traditional customs and usages that defined the provenance of African culture could not be understated. Neither could the value of the custom of bridal transfer be denied. But it must also be recognised that an inflexible rule that there was no valid customary marriage if just this one ritual had not been observed, could yield untenable results.

The subject of valid customary marriages came to the fore when the family of now deceased Ntombi Mbungela appealed a North Gauteng High Court judgment in which her marriage to Madlala Mkabi was declared valid.

Her family objected and said the lobolo was never paid up and besides, the bride was not handed over to her family.

They took the matter to the SCA, but yet again lost. Five judges of the SCA were adamant that the handing over ceremony was not essential to a lawful customary marriage.

Mkabi initially turned to court after his wife died for Home Affairs to register his marriage and issue him a certificate in this regard. His wife’s family vehemently objected and said there was never a legal marriage.

Mkabi obtained his order in the high court, which recognised his marriage, but his in-laws turned to the SCA.

Mkabi told the court that both he and his wife were in their 50s when they started dating. Each also owned a home. Before their marriage they used to spend a lot of time at each other’s homes.

In April 2010 Mkabi sent representatives to her family and lobolo was set at R12000 and a live cow. He paid R9000 and brought lots of gifts to the family.

The bride stayed with her family for a week and then returned to her husband.

After her death her family wanted nothing to do with him and he said they barred him from her funeral.

Mkabi, a Swati, said he was not familiar with the customs of his wife, a Shangaan, but during lobolo no mention was made about a handing over the bride ceremony. This is not an absolute requirement in his custom, he said.

Judge Maya said the in-laws did not object when the bride moved in with her husband and evidence showed that the bridal transfer ritual was waived.

“This finding, in my opinion, does not offend the spirit and objects of the Bill of Rights and recognises the living law truly observed by the parties and the actual demands of contemporary society,” the judge said.

She concluded that customary laws are flexible and pragmatic which allow for the possibility of compromise settlements among affected parties.

Pretoria News