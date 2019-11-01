Trash, stench, urine and faeces surround refugees at UN High Commission









THREE weeks on, hundreds of foreign nationals are still camping outside the UN High Commissioner for Refugees in Brooklyn. Thobile Mathonsi/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - It's just after midday on the busy Waterkloof Road in Brooklyn and the scorching Pretoria sun is worsening all the stench caused by 100 foreigners, many claiming to be asylum seekers. The opulent suburb has been likened to a refugee camp, Congolese, Somalians, Burundians, Rwandans and Tanzanians still occupy the pavement in front of the UN High Commission for Refugees. Trash lined the pavement. The overwhelming stink of rotting garbage, urine and faeces prevailed while the few toilets were overflowing with human waste. Women shared tents with men not related to them Nseya Kapinga is ready to give her 4-year-old daughter her first bath after several days. Completely naked and oblivious, Dorcas stands on the side of the pavement, while her mother scrubs her.

Hooters go off from passing motorists and passers-by gawk at Kapinga. Unmoved she continues to scrub.

She is one of the hundred of mothers that have suffered the same fate from three weeks camping outside the offices. “What can we do? We know it’s not right to bath children so openly, but there’s no space here. It's cramped,” she said.

She is one of the many foreigners who came to South Africa to look for better opportunities.

She complained that the war-ridden Burundi was not making economic conditions favourable. She lived in a rented room in Pretoria West and made a living as a domestic worker.

Rows of blankets and pillows, with flip-flops positioned at the end of the make-shift beds, filled the pavements. Washed clothes hang on the fence.

Children played with little toy cars while a group of women played a board game drawn on to a torn-off piece of cardboard.

Some toddler wailed as his mother stirred a pot of mielie meal. The nearby Brooklyn Mall has reportedly closed its toilets, because the campers were using the facilities in droves.

The number of foreign nationals has increased in the past three weeks.

Residents said the refugees posed health and security risks.

The residents associations of Brooklyn and Waterkloof are seeking a court order forcing the Tshwane Metro, SAPS and Department of Home Affairs to move the refugees.

The matter will be heard by the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria next week.

The UN High Commission for Refugees said moving the group was a complex matter as hundreds of thousands of other refugees were also in need around the world.

Meanwhile, the City of Tshwane said government should resolve the impasse. Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa said the grievances raised by the refugees stemmed from their dissatisfaction with living in South Africa. They were therefore demanding that the UN High Commission relocate them to another country. He said it was unfortunate that the City was being thrust into a situation that extended beyond its mandate, and which resulted in it being painted in a negative light.

On Wednesday, Western Cape police forcibly removed hundreds of refugees from outside the offices of the UN High Commission in Cape Town’s CBD.

Pretoria News