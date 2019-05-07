Will Sundowns have the legs to sustain their title challenge?

MAMELODI Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane looks back at his team’s performance this season with pride, even though the Brazilians could finish the campaign empty-handed despite challenging for continental and domestic glory at one point. The Brazilians were knocked out of the Caf Champions League semi-finals by Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca on Saturday, forcing Mosimane to shift his focus to the PSL title. Sundowns host Golden Arrows tonight at Loftus with top spot up for grabs and an opportunity to put one hand on the league title that the Brazilians are fighting for with Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns have had an up-and-down campaign in what has been a draining season for the Tshwane side have who played two Champions League campaigns as well as compete for league honours. Mosimane’s men kept up with the best on the continent as well as the PSL where they need to win their last two matches to claim a record ninth league title in the PSL-era.

“It’s a tough league,” Mosimane said. “It has been a tough league, we come from far. All the travelling and all that. All the games, the stress and the pressure. Rabat to Thohoyandou. That was a big one. I didn’t think that we would come back. We managed to come back, that’s when I said that God works in mysterious ways. That’s God who has created the situation we are in. Sometimes he opens and closes.”

A door that looked to be shut by the Buccaneers was opened by Cape Town City who held Pirates to a 2-2 draw at Athlone Stadium on Saturday. That draw offered a silver lining to what was a bad day at the office for Sundowns. The Brazilians looked like they ran out of steam against Wydad after a long season. Sundowns looked flat and lacked the energy they usually start matches with. Physically they are still fit but mentally, this campaign has taken a lot out of Sundowns who have gone from being knocked out in the group stage of the 2018 Champions League to finishing in the last four the following year, while also keeping up with Pirates, Wits and City who were among the league title contenders this season. That’s why Mosimane, in mind games and in earnest, tips Pirates to win the championship.

“Pirates are still in it,” Mosimane said. “They tried hard. They kept the same team for two years. They kept the coach and increased the personnel. They showed that they really, really want it. If they can win it, I would give congratulations to (coach) Micho (Milutin Sredojevic), (assistant coaches) Rhulani (Mokwena) and Fadlu Davids.”