Pretoria - Morne Basson is all set to smash a Guinness World Record by running 72 consecutive half marathons to raise awareness for those suffering with motor neurone disease. The current consecutive half marathon record is 52.

Basson is known for taking part in crazy challenges to shine a spotlight on motor neurone disease. The degenerative illness occurs when specialist nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord stop working properly, leading to muscle weakness which eventually affects the ability to breathe.

The “Treadmill Guy”, as Basson is affectionately known, will for the next 72 days circle 72 Planet Fitness gyms around the country doing 21km on the treadmill. He will kick things off today at the Planet Fitness in Olympus, east of Pretoria, at 9.30am and then run at the Joburg, KwaZulu-Natal and Cape Town branches. He will return to Olympus on September 24.

“There’s very little government support for those suffering from motor neurone disease - and the private sector is not faring much better. Life and disability coverage is falling short in supporting patients and their families. That’s why it’s so important to get the message out there,” said Basson.

Basson first shot to prominence when he became the first man to complete an ultra marathon at sea. Working on a cruise liner at the time, he wanted to compete in the 2015 Comrades Marathon, but being far from home, he had to get creative. After getting the Comrades organisers on board, he completed a 90km race on a treadmill aboard the ship the same day as Comrades.

“I never see problems, only opportunities,” he said.

And even though there’s no cure for motor neurone disease, he has encouraged everyone to live life with absolutely no regrets.

“I’ve experienced my fair share of heartache. It might sound like a cliché, but life really is too short to not live every day in full,” he said.

Planet Fitness members are encouraged to show their support for the venture by trying to keep up with Basson when he visits their gym.

