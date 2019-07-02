Wayne Renkin of the Tshwane Leadership Foundation. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Responsible reporting on homeless people on the streets is crucial to avoid subjecting them to unfair criticism, judgement and treatment. This sentiment was echoed by journalists, media professionals and stakeholders advocating against homelessness yesterday.

They convened at the University of Pretoria to engage on unfair reporting that fuelled negative perceptions and stigma, and made it difficult for society to understand homelessness.

There was consensus that empathy and support to end street homelessness was shaped fundamentally by how street homelessness was perceived.

Wayne Renkin, of the Tshwane Leadership Foundation, said it was unfortunate that the awareness workshop took place amid the senseless killing of homeless people in Tshwane.

“This workshop is about how do we shape society’s understanding and narrative by our reporting, what we publish and what we choose to focus on. This has been an eye-opener.

“The discussions gave us an understanding of what kind of reporting perpetuates homelessness by criminalising it, and what kind of reporting brings the right narrative and influences how society thinks about homelessness.”

Stakeholders agreed that wrong- doing by homeless people on the streets should not be excused, but at the same time society needed to make an effort to understand the plight of the homeless.

They challenged society not to just resort to chasing away homeless people from public parks and pavements, but to try to understand why they found themselves sleeping there.

“I hope that everyone can continue to take notice of homelessness. We shouldn’t just take notice of it now when people are being murdered. We must take notice because people are being neglected. Conversations on this are ongoing and people are becoming more conscious (of the problem).”

Last year, Tshwane was one of 10 metros globally that committed to ending street homelessness by 2030. This was done in conjunction with the Institute of Global Homelessness at DePaul University in Chicago.

Renkin is one of the people advocating against homelessness who believe the government has not done enough to deal with this societal problem that has a direct link to many other societal challenges.

He said homelessness could be linked to poverty, mental health, crime, human trafficking, drug addiction and women and child abuse.

