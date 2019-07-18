Gugu Zulu with his wife Letshego and their daughter Lelethu. File picture: Dumisani Sibeko / Independent Media.

Pretoria - While the intrepid group of climbers in the 2019 Trek4Mandela move towards their planned summit of Kilimanjaro today, the day is a bittersweet one for Letshego Zulu. For Letshego, the wife of racing driver Gugu Zulu, today marks three years since he lost his life on the mountain. But, it also marks two years since she reached the summit, and the launch tonight of her book I Choose to Live: Life after Losing Gugu.

The book gives insight into the “adventure couple’s” love story, the success they achieved in various sporting events and their joy at the birth of their daughter Lelethu.

It tells of their plan to summit Kilimanjaro as part of the annual Trek4Mandela in 2016, and of the drama of the desperate descent in the dark and Gugu’s untimely death.

“Nobody prepares you for the day your soulmate dies. People tell you what to expect when you get married or have a baby, but no one talks to you about death,” she writes.

But the family is supportive and two months later she returns to the Horombo Huts with family members, and a year later she is back at the mountain, determined to finish what she started.

Most of us will never climb Kilimanjaro but we all have mountains of our own to climb in life, and what Letshego offers in her book are some lessons she has learnt from her experience, and the conscious choice she makes to live life.

She speaks of the value of caring relationships, of lessons learnt and of dealing with grief and fear.

The book includes some lovely photos of the couple’s life together, and is well worth the R240. Official launch tonight at Exclusive Books, Sandton.

