Pretoria News reporter Sakhile Ndlazi with former public protector Thuli Mandonsela - they will be climbing Kilimanjaro as part of the Trek4Mandela initiative.

Pretoria - “You need to find your why.” This was the igniting phrase that triggered Professor Thuli Madonsela to consider summiting Mount Kilimanjaro. “Climbing Kilimanjaro was on my bucket list, until something happened that shook most of us who were unfit. Then I thought, no way, this one will have to be crossed out on the bucket list,” Madonsela told attendees at the Trek4Mandela fund-raising dinner.

The dinner was held this week at the Houghton Golf Club, and ticked all the boxes for an elegant event - from the guests to the gourmet meal and decor.

According to Madonsela, climbing Kilimanjaro is for her a thrill and a challenge. And she is no stranger to that either, having served as public protector from 2009 to 2016, before taking a position at Stellenbosch University.

She only made the commitment to join a special Women’s Day group after an insightful conversation with media personality Gerry Rantseli- Elsdon.

Richard Mabaso, founder of the Imbumba Foundation which runs Trek4Mandela and Caring4Girls, had told her that summiting Africa’s highest peak was more than euphoric: doing it for a cause made it meaningful.

“You need to find your ‘why’ to summit, Mabaso told me. He said he was doing it for the dignity of our girls, and their confidence,” said Madonsela.

Caring4Girls is a programme that distributes sanitary pads to schoolgirls, to help keep them in school during their monthly cycles. In that, Madonsela said she had found her “why”: for “dignity and social justice”.

“I have power and privilege. Yes, granted I’m a woman. But I need to use my platform to bridge the gap for young girls, so they don’t have to cross those dreadful bridges and climb those ‘mountains’ I did,” Madonsela said.

These “mountains” included staying in school, understanding how the world worked and what opportunities there were.

She said there were still many more mountains girl children had to climb, but some might be avoided by getting assistance.

Madonsela said she also did the climb for social justice, which was about fair and just distribution of opportunities, resources, privileges.

Madonsela added that she had heard heart-warming stories of triumphing over obstacles by 10 young girls who were the beneficiaries of the expedition.

The courageous girls relayed their stories of personal battles. The challenges faced during their menstrual cycle came under the spotlight, along with being bullied by peers and feeling pressure from male counterparts.

All of which they said were synonymous with the hardships faced during the Kilimanjaro expedition - but summiting erased all the pain.

The stories softened the hearts and pockets of attendees.

But it was 10-year-old Tshego Hatang who stole the show with his tale of climbing Kilimanjaro last year.

He said when he asked his parents why they did it in 2017, they said it was for a good cause, to help young girls with sanitary pads.

“I asked if I could go and they said I was too young, it was very cold and people got sick on the mountains,” he said. But the reluctant lad did his own research and found out that an 8-year-old girl from Canada had climbed Kilimanjaro. Finally, his parents gave in. Tshego described the five-day expedition as “scenic but very difficult”.

“The fourth day was the longest of my life.

I remember asking my dad what the temperature was and he said it was minus 30.

It was dark and cold and I couldn’t feel my toes,” he said.

Tshego jokingly said “some guys offered to help” but he refused the offer. His summit experience was short-lived as he had to rush down after hearing of the death of his grandmother. “It was tough, but I managed.”

This year 100 climbers will attempt to summit Mount Kilimanjaro.

Research has revealed that girls from poor backgrounds could miss up to 50 days of school each year due to menstrual-related challenges.

The night was rounded off with a couple of items being put on auction.

Sakhile Ndlazi is a reporter for Independent Newspapers which is partnering with Trek4Mandela. Ndlazi will be bringing you all the coverage on the initiative.

