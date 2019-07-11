Fitness fanatic Mahlatsi Molokomme and Skeem Saam’s lead actor Kwaito (Clement Maosa). Picture: Sakhile Ndlazi

Pretoria - The Mandela Day spirit was felt a week earlier when #TrekForMandela Kilimanjaro climbers along with sponsors showered learners in Hammanskraal with much needed gifts. About 580 female learners from Lehwelereng Secondary School – Kanana Village, were given sanitary pads to ease their already difficult school journey.

Two groups of climbers are set to take part in this expedition.

The first group consists of 17 people and will leave on Saturday.

The climbers won’t be around to celebrate Nelson Mandela Day, as they will be expected to summit the 5 895m Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania on July 18.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Fitness fanatic Mahlatsi Molokomme and Skeem Saam’s lead actor Kwaito (Clement Maosa) talk about giving back. Video: Sakhile Ndlazi





This morning, Imbumba Foundation along with Huawei Technologies Africa, Seriti Institute, APPSolve and various other sponsors donated sanitary pads.

Packed neatly inside a bag along with two books and a pen, climbers circled the mobile classrooms distributing the goodies.

In addition to sanitary pads learners received solid advice from star studded guests.

Their favorite was Skeem Saam’s lead actor Kwaito whose real name is Clement Maosa.

He told learners that he was doing it for all those underprivileged, those with less opportunities, lack of resources and facilities and those neglected.

“I’m doing it for all the orphans out there who are about to lose hope.

"I’m doing it for equality and social justice."

He also dedicated the climb to his late parents.

“We all have our mountains to climb, if we can let’s help each other up,” he said.

Echoing his sentiment was Imbumba Foundation’s Richard Mabaso who said no girl child should miss a test or exam because of periods while those who could help didn't.

The climbers also painted the school while some cleaned.

Pretoria News