Pop star Tresor is basking in the glory of his latest single 'Sondela'. The Congolese producer and songwriter, who bagged a South African Music Awards (Sama) gong for Best Pop Album last the weekend, said the reception of the song had exceeded his expectations.

Both the song and video were released in April and feature Asanda “Msaki” Mvana. One of those on his album Nostalgia, the song tells the story of two lovers who romantically declare their never-ending love and commitment to each other in a Xhosa and Swahili poem.

“The response has been incredible. To be honest, it has surprised me a lot; the way the song has been received has exceeded my expectations. I’m grateful.”

He recalled what inspired his collaboration with the East London-born Msaki: “I’ve always had the idea that writing a beautiful honest love story and Msaki was the perfect choice to work with.

“She’s a good friend of mine and I’ve worked with her for so many years. We’ve written a lot of songs together. She started writing a verse about an introvert guy and I was making beats; everything started coming together in less than two hours.”

Tresor said he planned to promote his Nostalgia and working on more music.

The album dipped and dabbled into the iconic 80s disco music from all facets of the world through some of his inspirations, including the late Hugh Masekela, Khadjah Nin and Papa Wemba.

“I plan on doing more shows and just promoting Nostalgia. The album will feature heavyweights such as Mafikizolo, AKA, Kwesta, Beatenberg, Lokua Kanza, Msaki, Sauti Sol and The Soil.

“I also want to be travelling the world and also just working on projects for the next chapter of my career.”

The singer said he was also inspiring and mentoring young and fresh talent.

On winning his third Sama in a row, Tresor said it was due to his fans, and he appreciated the support.

“It’s a blessing. It’s humbling and I’m excited. I’m grateful for the support and I look forward to creating more timeless moments of the music,” he said.