Trial for shooting of Eersterust's Dean Jafta postponed again









A file picture of Dean Jafta’S father, Denzyl Jafta, holding a T-shirt with the face of his late son at his home in Eersterust. African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The trial of four Eersterust residents alleged to be behind the fatal shooting of Dean Jafta and Ulrich Heugh with the same gun was postponed again in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. The matter had to be stood down yesterday after the court only managed to use half the day due to State witnesses not turning up to give their testimony. State prosecutor Dorah Ngobeni said that despite her indication to her witnesses that they be in court on Monday and yesterday, they failed to do so. Ngobeni insisted she did not want to subpoena the witnesses. As court proceedings were anticipated to resume without any further excuses, Ngobeni said she had been told one of the witnesses was at a course that would end tomorrow, making him only able to avail himself on Monday. She said the second witness had been booked to work the night-shift and would only be getting off as court began.

“It is for this reason that we have agreed with counsel for the defence to proceed with the matter on Monday and would request the courts postpone the matter.”

Judge Bert Bam said the delays occurring were unacceptable and suggested that the State sought assistance if need be.

“It really looks like the State needs assistance because we, unfortunately, have to postpone this matter yet again, which is really not in the interest of justice that this happens.”

Mark Billy Booysen is charged together with Heugh’s former wife Angelique Badawy, her new husband Mastafa Badawy and Roderiquez Smiles.

Denzyl Jafta, Dean’s father, said the community and the family were disappointed that the State witnesses who were also police officers had not bothered to avail themselves.

The matter resumes on Monday.

Pretoria News