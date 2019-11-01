The matter had to be stood down yesterday after the court only managed to use half the day due to State witnesses not turning up to give their testimony.
State prosecutor Dorah Ngobeni said that despite her indication to her witnesses that they be in court on Monday and yesterday, they failed to do so. Ngobeni insisted she did not want to subpoena the witnesses.
As court proceedings were anticipated to resume without any further excuses, Ngobeni said she had been told one of the witnesses was at a course that would end tomorrow, making him only able to avail himself on Monday.
She said the second witness had been booked to work the night-shift and would only be getting off as court began.